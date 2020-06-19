SANTEE CARJACKING SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery

June 19, 2020 (Santee) – A suspect is in custody after reportedly threatening to kill a 77-year-old woman and her family, then forcing the victim out of her car and driving off with her purse and cell phone. The carjacking occurred shortly before 1 p.m. today in the 9800 block of Mission Gorge Road in Santee.

Sheriff’s deputies and La Mesa Police officers found the suspect, Chris DiSalvo, 30, sitting in the stolen car in the 4600 block of Palm Drive in La Mesa.

“Upon seeing law enforcement DiSalvo took off, but crashed into a tree,” said Sergeant Michael Tingley with the Sheriff’s Department.“He then ran into an apartment complex."

Deputies and officers established a perimeter. Thanks to witnesses, DiSalvo was found hiding in a stairwell and was arrested without incident.

According to Tingley, DiSalvo told deputies he had taken drugs. Based on symptoms seen and as a precaution, deputies administered a dose of Naloxone, a lifesaving nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

DiSalvo was taken to a hospital. After he is medically cleared, he will be booked on several serious felony charges including carjacking, Tingley indicated.