SANTEE FATHER ARRESTED FOR SUSPECTED MURDER OF INFANT

East County News Service East County News Service

December 5, 2020 (Santee) – A Santee man was arrested Thursday for child abuse and murder of his infant son last April. Daniel Charles Marshall, 35, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in San Diego, says Lt. Thomas Seiver.

The Santee Fire Department responded to a report of the 7-month-old infant in medical distress on April 22 in the 8600 block of Paseo Del Rey in Santee. Deputies responded to assist and the Child Abuse Unit responded.

The baby was immediately transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he died three days later. Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the child’s father, who has been booked into San Diego Central Jail.