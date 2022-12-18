SCREENING OF “STOLEN” ON CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING JAN. 19 IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery

December 18, 2022 (Lakeside) – San Diego County is a hub for child sex trafficking, with at least 3,000 victims here each year. How can you protect your children? Find out on Thursday, January 19 when the Lakeside Union School District and El Capitan High School PTSA groups host a screening of the movie “Stolen: a Year-Long Investigation into Child Sex Trafficking and Exploitation.” This must-see film will be showed at the El Capitan High School Events Center (10410 Ashwood St., Lakeside) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Stolen” is an Edward R. Morrow award-winning series that explains why the illicit child sex market thrives in San Diego County and across the U.S., chronicling the strength of survivors, their families and advocates working to break that destructive cycle and reclaim their stolen lives.

The average age of a child lured into sex trafficking is 16 years old, though some are much younger. Children of all ages, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds can become victims of human traffickers.

Monica Dean from NBC News will serve as master of ceremonies at the event. A discussion panel will follow the movie. Refreshments and childcare will be available for children ages 5 and up.

RSVP at this link.

View trailer.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.