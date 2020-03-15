SDGE SUSPENDS ELECTRIC AND GAS SERVICE DISRUPTIONS DUE TO NON-PAYMENT AMID COVID-19 ECONOMIC DISRUPTIONS

Helix Water assures customers water is safe from COVID-19

By Paul Kruze

March 15, 2020 (San Diego)-- In an unprecedented move, San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) announced on Friday that it will be suspending disconnections of service for non-payment.

In a news release published on its website, the utility announced, in part, “With the coronavirus pandemic causing significant impact on the economy and people’s livelihoods, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) announced today that it will temporarily suspend service disconnections. The disconnection moratorium will remain in place until further notice.”

The company also has urged customers who are struggling to pay their utility bill due to financial hardships stemming from the coronavirus to call its Customer Contact Center at 1-800-411-7343 to make payment arrangements.

“With our entire region already experiencing many disruptions due to the coronavirus, the last thing we want our customers to worry about is whether they can afford to keep their lights on,” said Scott Crider, SDG&E’s vice president of customer services.

No other utilities including water districts have announced suspension of service disconnections due to non-payment.

Helix Water District issued a statement reassuring customers that Helix wants to reassure the East County residents that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has no impact on the safety and quality of their tap water and that its water treatment process includes disinfecting the water with ozone to chemically deactivate and physically remove viruses, bacteria and other organisms. Coronavirus (COVID-19) is susceptible to ozonation.

“We collect and analyze 200 water samples a day to ensure the effectiveness of our treatment process and the safety of our drinking water. It is also important to note that there is no evidence that coronavirus is transmitted through water. Coronavirus is a respiratory, or airborne, illness — like the flu — and neither are spread through tap water,” it said in a news release.

The Otay Water District and Padre Dam Municipal Water District also distributed similar statements to its customers.





