SDSU ALUM SHANIEKA RICKETTS TAKES FOURTH IN TRIPLE JUMP AT 2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS

Former Aztec comes up three centimeters short from Olympic podium

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo by Barcex on Wikipedia

August 1, 2021 (Tokyo) - Former Aztec Shanieka (Thomas) Ricketts finished fourth in the triple jump at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Sunday at Olympic Stadium.

Ricketts, who entered the 2020 Games ranked second in the world in the event, posted a best mark of 14.84 meters (48-08.25), just three centimeters short of Spain’s Ana Peleteiro (14.87m) for a bronze medal. Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas won the gold medal with a world-record leap of 15.67m, while Portugal’s Patricia Mamona took the silver (15.01m).

It was the second Olympic appearance for Ricketts, who tied for 13th in the triple jump at the 2016 Tokyo Olympics with a mark of 14.02m (46-00.00). Her personal best in the event is 14.98m (49-01.75).

Ricketts was a three-time NCAA triple jump champion (2013-14 outdoor, 2014 indoor) and a two-time runner-up finisher (2012 outdoor, 2013 indoor) while at San Diego State en route to being inducted into the Aztec Hall of Fame.