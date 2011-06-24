SDSU ATHLETICS TO WELCOME LIMITED NUMBER OF SPECTATORS TO OUTDOOR HOME EVENTS

Limited fans can start attending Aztec home events this weekend

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

April 2, 2021 (San Diego) - A limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend San Diego State outdoor sporting events, beginning this weekend on the Aztec campus. Only fans on the respective team pass lists from the state of California will be allowed to attend as no tickets will be sold or made available to the public.

Nine SDSU athletic programs still competing outdoors will be allowed limited attendance, including baseball, lacrosse, men’s soccer, men’s tennis, softball, track & field, water polo, women’s soccer and women’s tennis.

Social distance policies will still be followed, including health screening, temperature checks, face masks and physically distanced seating. Additionally, concessions will not be available for the 2021 season.

SDSU has also started accepting football season-ticket deposits for the 2021 season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The online seat selection will take place from April 19-May 3 with emails being sent out April 12 with specific selection dates, based on your priority point ranking.

The deposit for each season ticket is $149. For questions, please reach out to the Aztec Athletic Ticket Office either by email at aztix@sdsu.edu or by phone at 619-283-7378.