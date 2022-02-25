SDSU BASEBALL BLANKED BY FRESNO STATE 4-0

Four Aztec pitchers combine on a three-hitter in the loss

March 27, 2022 (San Diego) - Despite four pitchers combining on a three-hitter, San Diego State could not generate enough offense of its own in a 4-0 setback to Fresno State on Sunday at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Bulldogs (12-12, 6-3 MW) scored all of their runs in the fourth and sixth innings, capitalizing on six walks and an error to complete the weekend sweep and keep the Aztecs (5-18, 0-9 MW) winless in Mountain West competition.

SDSU starter T.J. Fondtain retired the first nine batters he faced until issuing a leadoff walk to Josh Lauck to start the fourth. After Travis Welker’s sacrifice, Zach Morgan was intentionally walked, while Ivan Luna struck out looking.

However, Vinny Bologna kept the inning alive with a double down the right-field line, which knocked in Lauck. Andrew Kachel subsequently drew another base on balls, while Mason Grotto followed with a two-run single to left, as Morgan and Bologna crossed the plate to give the visitors a 3-0 cushion.

Fresno State added an unearned run in the sixth when pinch hitter Ben Newton drew a bases-loaded walk off Aztec reliever Ricky Tibbett, which brought home Morgan.

Previously, Morgan reached on a fielding error, Luna walked, while Bologna moved both runners over with a sacrifice bunt. Moments later, Tommy Hopfe drew yet another base on balls to load the bases, setting the stage for Newton’s free pass.

Four Bulldog hurlers made the 4-0 lead stand up, including starter Roman Angelo (2-0), who struck out five in 6.0 innings of work to offset three hits and one walk en route to his second victory of the season.

On the flip side, Fondtain (1-3) took the loss after yielding Fresno State’s three runs in the fourth. The Aztec left-hander countered two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in his five-inning start.

After Tibbett’s stint, Jonny Guzman entered in the seventh and struck out a pair of batters, while Jadon Bercovich allowed just one hit and one walk over the final two frames.

SDSU put two runners aboard in the ninth on singles by Poncho Ruiz and Johnny Giannola; however, Cooper Bergman induced a groundout to end the game.

Shaun Montoya led the Scarlet and Black with two hits, including a first-inning single. However, the Aztec outfielder was caught stealing, which hindered a potential threat after Ruiz followed with a walk.