SDSU BASEBALL DOUBLES UP CAL STATE FULLERTON 8-4

Mike Jarvis, Anthony Walters hit homers in Aztecs' win

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 18, 2020 (San Diego) - San Diego State emerged victorious in its home opener for the fourth consecutive season after posting an 8-4 victory over No. 24 Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday night at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Aztecs (3-1) overcame six errors thanks to some timely hitting by Anthony Walters, who belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, and Ryan Orr, who contributed a key two-run double in the fifth. Earlier, Mike Jarvis got things rolling for SDSU with a solo shot to lead off the first, as the Scarlet and Black outhit the Titans 11-7.

Orr went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Jarvis, Matt Rudick and Jacob Cruse finished with two hits apiece to help the Aztecs defeat the Titans for the seventh time in the last nine meetings.

With the score knotted at 2-2, CSF plated two runs in the fourth on two hits and three errors. Cameron Repetti led for with a single and subsequently took third on a wild throw following a sacrifice bunt by Alex Solis, who advanced to second. Zach Lew soon delivered an RBI single up the middle to bring in Repetti. Initially, it appeared Solis touched home as well, but the Aztecs caught a break on appeal when the umpire ruled that Solis did not touch the bag rounding third.

Shortly thereafter, Demitri Colacchio reached on a fielder’s choice; moved to second on a wild pitch, and later scored when Isaiah Garcia got aboard thanks to an errant throw to first on a grounder to short, putting the visitors up 4-2.

However, SDSU fought back in its half of the frame when Walters homered to left center with one out, driving in Orr, who previously singled.

The Aztecs ultimately took the lead for good in the fifth when the host school pulled off a double steal, with Jarvis crossing home after Titan catcher Kameron Guangorena tried to throw out Rudick at second. Previously, Jarvis led off with a double off reliever Landon Anderson and promptly moved to third on Rudick’s ensuing single.

After Brian Leonhardt drew a walk, Dillon Brown entered to face Orr, who greeted the new CSF pitcher rudely with a double down the left field line, which plated Orr and Jarvis and extend the host’s advantage to 7-4.

SDSU closed out the scoring in the seventh when Leonhardt singled home Rudick, who led off with a base hit and took second on a wild pitch by Matthew Sanchez.

Despite allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits in two innings, Tre Brown (1-0) collected the win after taking over for Aztec starter Jacob Flores in the fourth. Flores pitched three innings, yielding two runs (one earned) and four hits to go with three walks while posting four strikeouts.

Relievers Christian Winston, Leonhardt and Casey Schmitt kept the Titans hitless over the final four innings, allowing two batters to reach on a walk and an error without any damage.

Conversely, Anderson (0-1) was saddled with the loss after surrendering three runs on two hits and one walk while recording just one out in the fateful fifth. Michael Knorr started for CSF, ceding four runs on six hits in four innings of work. Offensively, Miguel Ortiz paced the visitors with two hits and an RBI.

San Diego State returns to the diamond on Friday, Feb. 21 when it plays host to Iowa in its opener of the Tony Gwynn Classic, starting at 6 p.m. The Aztecs-Hawkeyes contest will be streamed live via the Mountain West Network on GoAztecs.com.

