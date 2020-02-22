SDSU BASEBALL DOWNS NEBRASKA 4-2

Aztecs score all four runs in sixth inning

February 22, 2020 (San Diego) - San Diego State erupted for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday to defeat visiting Nebraska by a 4-2 count in the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament.

With two outs in their half of the frame, Wyatt Hendrie delivered a key two-run single to help lift the Aztecs to their third straight victory.

SDSU also received a solid pitching performance from starter Troy Melton, along with relievers Jacob Flores and Casey Schmitt, to raise their record to 5-1 overall. Aztec hurlers gave up five hits total and combined for a season-high 12 strikeouts, including seven by Melton, to remain unbeaten this year (4-0) when fanning 10 or more batters.

However, the Scarlet and Black was forced to rally once again after the Huskers (1-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth. Spencer Schwellenbach reached on a two-out single and promptly raced around the bases on Aaron Palensky’s double down the left-field line.

Moments later, Luke Roskam knocked in Palensky with a single to left and took second on the throw home, but Melton wiggled free of further trouble when he got Ty Roseberry looking on a called third strike.

In their next turn at bat, the Aztecs’ capitalized on three wild pitches by Nebraska’s Bo Blessie, who entered after starter Colby Gomes hit Mike Jarvis to lead off the inning. After a foul out, Jarvis advanced two bases on errant throws, including a ball-four pitch to Schmitt. Shortly thereafter, Blessie issued a walk to Brian Leonhardt, while Ryan Orr avoided a double play by reaching on a fielder’s choice, as Jarvis crossed the plate.

Schmitt subsequently scored on a single to right field by Walters, who moved to second on the throw, while Orr stopped at third. Trey Kissack came in to relieve Blessie, but no avail, as Hendrie stepped up and hit a grounder that deflected off Roseberry behind first base near the right field line. Orr and Walters quickly raced home to put the Scarlet and Black in front for good.

Flores entered for Melton and retired the side in the Nebraska seventh before issuing consecutive walks to Schwellenbach and Palensky with two outs in the eighth. The Huskers’ threat was soon extinguished, however, when Gunner Hellstrom struck out swinging. Schmitt came on in the ninth to secure his third save of the year despite giving up an infield single to Roseberry to lead off the frame.

Melton, who went six innings, yielded two runs on four hits and two walks to go with the aforementioned seven strikeouts. Additionally, Flores struck out four in two innings of work, while Schmitt was 3-3 at the plate.

On the flip side, Gomes kept the Aztecs off balance through five innings, allowing one run on just two hits and a walk before giving way to Blessie (0-1), who gave up three runs on two walks and just one hit in his brief appearance.

San Diego State wraps up play at the Tony Gwynn Legacy on Sunday when it locks horns with USC starting at 2 p.m. The Trojans (3-2) were dealt a 3-1 setback by Southern Illinois on Saturday.

