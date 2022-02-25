SDSU BASEBALL DROPS MOUNTAIN WEST OPENER TO UNLV 5-2

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 11, 2022 (San Diego) - Visiting UNLV employed some timely hitting on Friday to spoil San Diego State’s Mountain West opener with a 5-2 victory at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Trailing 2-1, the Rebels (7-7, 1-0 MW) vaulted in front to stay in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs with two outs before blasting a pair of solo homers in the eighth and ninth to give themselves some added insurance.

The Aztecs (4-9, 0-1 MW) were limited to just five hits on the night, with Cole Carrigg and Johnny Giannola finishing with two apiece.

The Scarlet and Black opened the scoring in the first when Carrigg reached on an infield single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and promptly raced home on Giannola’s triple down the left-field line. However, SDSU was unable to add to its advantage, as UNLV starter Josh Ibarra induced a flyout to prevent further damage.

Making his first appearance of the 2022 campaign, Aztec starter Troy Melton posted four strikeouts against one walk in two scoreless innings.

Shortly thereafter, the Rebels tied the game off reliever TJ Fondtain in the third when Austin Kryszczuk laced a two-out double to right center, plating Rylan Charles, who singled through the right side.

SDSU regained the lead in the sixth at 2-1 after Caden Miller crossed the plate on Giannola’s double to left. Earlier, Miller led off with a walk and took second on Carrigg’s single before stealing third.

However, a potentially big inning fizzled for the Aztecs, as Carrigg was picked off first, while Giannola and Poncho Ruiz, who drew a walk, were left stranded at second and third, respectively. Nick Rupp spelled Ibarra at this juncture, recording a strikeout and a 3-1 grounder to extinguish the threat.

In the fateful seventh, the Rebels loaded the bases off Fondtain after Joey Walls hit a leadoff single and stole second before Edarian Williams walked and Eric Bigani was hit by a pitch. Reliever Ricky Tibbett entered and quickly struck out pinch hitters Austin Pfeifer and Jason Sharman. After tossing three straight balls, the Aztec right-hander worked the count full to Charles, who promptly roped the next pitch up the middle for the go-ahead RBIs.

SDSU put two runners aboard in its half of the seventh but came up empty. Pinch hitter Irvin Weems walked and advanced on Kenny LeBeau’s sacrifice, while Alex Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. However, new reliever Hayden Nairman took the hill and slammed the proverbial door with a grounder and a strikeout.

Nairman later retired the side in both the eighth and ninth for his second save of the season, preserving the victory for Nick Rupp, who moved to 2-0 on the year. Rebel starter Ibarra went 5 1/3 innings, giving up both Aztec runs on five hits and two walks while posting four strikeouts.

Conversely, Fondtain (1-2) was SDSU’s pitcher of record, yielding three runs on three hits and two walks against a pair of strikeouts before giving way to Tibbett and Eldridge Armstrong III, respectively.

Walls homered with two outs in the eighth, while Pfeifer remained in the game at third and went yard in the ninth to close out the scoring.

SDSU and UNLV continue their weekend series on Saturday at 6 p.m.

