SDSU BASEBALL DROPS SERIES OPENER TO FRESNO STATE 3-1

Aztec pitchers combine for 14 strikeouts

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 25, 2022 (San Diego) - Despite witnessing four pitchers combine for 14 strikeouts, San Diego State was unable to muster enough offense in a 3-1 loss to Fresno State on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

One game after setting season highs in runs and hits, the Aztecs (5-16, 0-7 MW) were stymied at the plate, finishing with just four hits, as the Bulldogs (10-12, 4-3 MW) fanned 13 batters to help secure the victory.

Fresno State never trailed after snaring an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Ivan Luna’s RBI double, which plated Zach Morgan, who drew a two-out walk.

The Bulldogs upped their advantage in the third when Ben Newton led off with a walk, advanced on Travis Welker’s sacrifice and promptly scored on Morgan’s single up the middle.

SDSU had a chance to narrow the gap in the bottom of the frame; however, Caden Miller was thrown out at the plate on a double steal attempt. Previously, Miller walked to lead off the inning and took second on Tyler Glowacki’s sacrifice bunt. Poncho Ruiz was then intentionally walked, while Miller moved to third on a wild pitch. Moments later, Ruiz broke for second, but the throw back home from the shortstop Welker was on target to the catcher Morgan, who supplied the tag on Miller.

The Aztecs finally got on the board in the fifth when Irvin Weems walked, stole second and alertly raced around the bases after Glowacki beat out a slow roller to short as the subsequent throw from Welker was high and caromed off the glove of first baseman Luna.

Clinging to slim lead, the Bulldogs reclaimed a two-run cushion in the fifth at 3-1 when Vinny Bologna belted a solo homer with one out off SDSU reliever Jacob Flores.

Miller and Xavier Carter reached on singles in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively; however, the Aztecs were unable to capitalize.

Fresno State starter Ixan Henderson (5-1) pocketed his fifth win of the season after allowing one unearned run on two hits in six innings of work. The Bulldog left-hander offset five walks with six strikeouts before giving way to Cooper Bergman to start the seventh.

Robbie Peters retired SDSU in order in the eighth, while Trevor Garcia struck out three Aztecs in the ninth to collect his first save of the season despite yielding Carter’s leadoff hit.

On the flip side, SDSU ace Troy Melton (0-1) was tagged with the loss in his third start of the year after giving up Fresno State’s two early runs on four hits and three walks. The Aztec righty posted a season-high six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Jonny Guzman fanned five batters in his two-inning stint after entering for Flores in the seventh. Flores, who surrendered Bologna’s home run, countered a two hits with a pair of strikeouts. Meanwhile, Jadon Bercovich wiggled free of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth by inducing a foul out to Luna before striking out Bobby Wink.

The two teams combined to leave 19 runners stranded, including 11 for Fresno State.

Morgan and Miller were the only two players to record two hits on the night for their respective teams.