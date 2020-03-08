SDSU BASEBALL DROPS TOUGH ONE AT OKLAHOMA IN 10 INNINGS

Sooners erase 8-7 Aztec lead with single runs in eighth and 10th

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 8, 2020 (Norman, Okla.) - Oklahoma scored an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Sunday to escape with a 9-8 victory over visiting San Diego State in the final game of a weekend series at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The Aztecs (10-6) overcame a 7-2 deficit to take an 8-7 lead in the eighth; however, the No. 11/15 Sooners knotted the score with another unearned run in their half of the frame before plating the winning tally in the 10th.

Despite out-hitting Oklahoma 15-13, SDSU was beset by five errors, including an errant throw in the fateful 10th that resulted in the deciding score.

With Aztec reliever Casey Schmitt on the mound, Peyton Graham led off with an infield single and stole second before Justin Mitchell struck out. Moments later, pinch-hitter Logan Kohler drew a walk, while Brady Harlan reached on a throwing error following a grounder to second, as Graham raced home to give the Sooners (13-4) the series win.

Schmitt (0-1) matched his season-high with three strikeouts but absorbed the loss after yielding two unearned runs on two hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Conversely, Jason Ruffcorn (1-0) earned his first victory over the year after fanning four batters in the final two innings, including all three in the 10th.

Earlier, the Sooners evened the game at 8-8 in the eighth off Schmitt when Tyler Hardman scooted around third and scored on a throwing error after pinch-hitter Carter LaValley got aboard on a two-out infield single to second base. Previously, Hardman reached on a fielding error at first base to lead off the inning, while Jordan Vujovich struck out following a groundout by Graham and a walk to Mitchell.

The tying score derailed a spirited comeback for the Aztecs, who rallied from a 7-2 deficit and eventually took the lead on a three-run outburst off reliever Wyatt Olds in the eighth.

Anthony Walters led off with a base hit to right center and later scored on consecutive singles by Jacob Cruce and Wyatt Hendrie. Shortly thereafter, the Scarlet and Black loaded the bases on another single by Jaden Fein, while pinch-runner Xavier Carter and Hendrie soon touched home on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Brian Leonhardt and Mike Jarvis.

Walters (3 runs), Fein (2 RBI) and Hendrie shared the team lead with three hits each for the Aztecs, while Schmitt and Cruce finished with two apiece.

OU grabbed a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning on four hits and an error, with Connor Beichler delivering a key two-run single with two outs.

After SDSU responded with a marker on Fein’s sacrifice fly in the second, the Sooners plated three straight runs, including two in the third on a Diego Muniz sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Conor McKenna to build a seemingly insurmountable 6-1 advantage.

The teams traded single runs in the fourth, with Cruce scoring on Fein’s base hit to center, while the host school answered with a run-scoring single by Hardman.

The Aztecs began their rally in the fifth when Ryan Orr drove in Schmitt with a double to left and later scored following consecutive wild pitches.

SDSU trimmed the margin to 7-5 in the sixth after Leonhardt grounded into a double play, scoring Hendrie, who reached on a base hit through the left side and moved to third on Fein’s ensuing single down the right field line.

The Aztecs scored four of their five runs up to that point off OU starter Dane Acker, who pitched a no-hitter in his previous start vs. LSU on March 1. Against SDSU, however, Acker was tagged for eight hits and one walk against three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings before giving way to Ledgend Smith and Ben Abram.

On the flip side, Aztec starter Christian Winston surrendered six runs on six hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings before yielding to Tre Brown (2.0 IP) and Jacob Flores (2.1 IP).

Hardman led the Sooners with three hits, while Graham (3 runs), McKenna and Brandon Zaragoza had two each in the win.

San Diego State will have little time to dwell on the defeat, as No. 22/22 TCU pays a visit to Tony Gwynn Stadium for a single game on Tuesday, March 10 starting at 6 p.m. The contest will be streamed live via the Mountain West Network.

Box