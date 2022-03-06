SDSU BASEBALL EDGED BY SAN JOSE STATE 3-2

Aztecs’ Troy Melton pitches 4 2/3 innings in second start of season

March 18, 2022 (San Jose) - San Diego State pitchers Troy Melton and Jacob Flores combined on a four-hitter Friday, but it wasn’t enough as San José State claimed a 3-2 decision in the first game of a weekend series at Excite Ballpark.

In his second start of the season, Melton allowed two unearned runs on three hits and one walk against four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, while Flores gave up the decisive tally to the Spartans’ Danny Zimmerman, who belted a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

SJSU (10-8, 3-4 MW) took the early lead when Charles McAdoo doubled home Ruben Mercado and James Shimashita with two outs in the third. Previously, Mercado reached on a shortstop throwing error, while Shimashita drew a walk following a flyout.

The Aztecs (4-13, 0-4 MW) knotted the score at 2-2 in the fifth when Cole Carrigg drove in Tino Bethancourt and Caden Miller on a two-out triple to center field. Bethancourt led off the inning with an infield single, while Miller got aboard after Mercado returned the favor with an error of his own at short.

Flores (1-2) retired 10 of the 11 batters he faced, highlighted by a trio of strikeouts. However, the SDSU lefty absorbed the tough loss after Zimmerman’s blast in the seventh.

The Aztecs stranded 10 runners overall, leaving the bases loaded in the top of the eighth after Brady Hill, the Spartans’ fourth reliever of the night, induced a pop up to extinguish the threat.

Hill remained in the contest and pitched a perfect ninth to earn his sixth save of the season, while Corey Sanchez (3-0) was credited with the win after ceding two hits and a pair of walks against two strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jonathan Clarl.

Earlier, SDSU was unable to capitalize on another scoring opportunity with two outs in the fourth after Deron Johnson doubled and Shaun Montoya drew a walk. However, Clark came through unscathed after an Aztec flyout ended the frame.

The Aztecs’ loss snapped a four-game winning streak against the Spartans dating back to last season.