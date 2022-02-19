SDSU BASEBALL EDGES HOUSTON AT MLB4 TOURNEY 4-3

Source: goaztecs.com

February 19, 2022 (Scottsdale) - San Diego State notched its first victory of the 2022 campaign Saturday after edging Houston, 4-3, in the MLB4 Tournament at Salt River Fields.

Five pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts to help the Aztecs even their record at 1-1, while the Cougars drop to 0-2 on the young season despite out-hitting the Scarlet and Black, 7-6.

In just his second collegiate start, SDSU’s Kelena Sauer (1-0) fanned a career-high six batters over five innings, surrendering just one run on three hits and two walks to pick up the win.

In addition, the Aztecs’ fourth reliever of the night, Jadon Bercovich, posted four strikeouts of his own over the final two innings, surviving some tense moments in the ninth to earn his first career save.

SDSU scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a 1-0 deficit take the lead for good. Tyler Glowacki led off with a double and later scored on Caden Miller’s sharp single to center field, while Alex Rodriguez, who was previously hit by a pitch, advanced to second.

Moments later, Cole Carrigg drew a walk to load the bases but was erased shortly thereafter when Poncho Ruiz hit a grounder to short on a potential double play. However, Ruiz was safe after the relay throw pulled Houston first baseman Ryan Fernandez off the bag, allowing Rodriguez to race home. Brian Leonhardt then ripped a line drive off the glove of third baseman Zach Arnold to drive in Miller.

All three runs were charged to Logan Clayton (0-1), who was tagged with the loss despite tying Sauer for game-high honors with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. Clayton exited following Miller’s hit, yielding to Kyle Lacalamento, who gave up Leonhardt’s hot smash.

The Aztecs added what would be the decisive run in the seventh off reliver Cameron Prayer after Miller touched the plate on Ruiz’s sacrifice fly to deep center field. Earlier, Miller reached on a fielder’s choice and motored around to third on Carrigg’s single through the right side.

After SDSU relievers Chris Canada and Hunter Cranton pitched scoreless innings of relief in the sixth and seventh, respectively, Houston threatened in the eighth after pinch hitter Rey Mendoza walked and Alex Lopez was hit by a pitch, chasing new hurler Hunter Hargett. Jadon Bercovich entered and promptly balked the two runners over one base. Undaunted, the Aztec right-hander fought himself off the ropes, striking out Arnold, Hernandez and Anthony Tulimero to escape danger.

Bercovich took the hill once again in the ninth, retiring his fourth straight batter, Skyler Trevino, on a flyout to right. However, Houston put two men aboard on consecutive singles by Ian McMillan and Samuel Benjamin. Brandon Burckel struck out swinging moments later. But the Cougars finally broke their scoring drought when Brandon Uhse ripped a two-run double to right center, which narrowed the gap to 4-3.

Bercovich quickly regrouped and induced flyout to Lopez, as the SDSU bench erupted in jubilation.

San Diego State will have little time to savor its victory as the MLB4 Tournament concludes on Sunday with the Aztecs squaring off against California starting at 2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. PT.

The SDSU-Cal game will be broadcast live on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM channel 89 with a simulcast on ESPNU Radio on Sirius XM channel 84.

