SDSU BASEBALL EDGES OKLAHOMA 5-4

Aztecs' four-run second inning keys victory

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 6, 2020 (Norman, Okla.) - San Diego State erupted for four runs in the top of the second inning Friday to key its 5-4 triumph over No. 11/15 Oklahoma in the opener of its three-game weekend series at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

With the win, the Aztecs captured their fourth straight victory, improving to 10-4 on the year, while the Sooners had their three-game winning streak broken, dropping to 11-4 overall.

The trio of Mike Jarvis, Matt Rudick and Casey Schmitt finished with two hits apiece to lead the SDSU offense, as Schmitt finished with a season-high three RBIs, while Jarvis knocked in two runs of his own.

Michael Paredes (1-1) picked up his first win of the year after allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings to go with four strikeouts. Jacob Flores, who entered in the sixth, yielded two hits and one walk in two innings of work, while Tre Brown retired the side in order in the eighth before Schmitt took the mound in the ninth.

Despite giving up a two-run homer that narrowed the gap to 5-4, Schmitt recorded his sixth save of the year, helping the Scarlet and Black defeat OU for just the second time in program history (2-8).

The Sooners scored all their runs via the long ball, including a leadoff shot by Tanner Tredaway on 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the first.

However, the Aztecs responded with a four-spot in the second, vaulting in front for good after Jarvis and Schmitt each delivered a two-run single.

SDSU quickly loaded the bases as Jacob Cruce led off with a walk followed by Wyatt Hendrie, who threaded a hit through the left side, while Jaden Fein bunted for a single.

After a strikeout, Jarvis subsequently cracked a base hit up the middle, driving in Cruce and Hendrie, while Rudick soon reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a wild pitch. Moments later, Schmitt stepped to the plate and brought home Fein and Rudick with a single, giving the visitors a 4-1 advantage.

OU narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the fifth when Tyler Hardman belted a solo shot over the fence in left center on an 0-2 pitch with two outs.

However, the Scarlet and Black reclaimed a three-run cushion with a marker in the seventh when Jarvis touched home on Schmitt’s single through the right side. Earlier, Jarvis led off with a base hit and stole second before taking third on Rudick’s infield single.

The Sooners put two runners in scoring position with one out in their half of the frame, but Flores extinguished the threat by getting Peyton Graham to foul out to the catcher Hendrie, while Justin Mitchell followed with a flyout to right.

Schmitt entered as a pitcher in the ninth and quickly induced a groundout by Brandon Zaragosa. Shortly thereafter, Tredaway laced a base hit up the middle, while Brady Lindsly followed with a two-run homer, quickly trimming the Aztec lead to 5-4.

However, SDSU’s closer deluxe flashed his mettle, retiring Hardman on a groundout and Graham via a flyout to secure the Scarlet and Black’s third one-run victory of the year (3-0).

Despite nine strikeouts, Cade Cavalli (1-2) absorbed the loss after ceding five runs on nine hits and three walks in seven innings before giving way to Aaron Brooks (4 SO), who pitched the final two frames.

Tredaway led all players with three hits, while Graham and Brady Harlan had two apiece in the loss, as the Sooners stranded nine runners in the game.

The San Diego State-Oklahoma series resumes on Saturday with game two, which set to begin at 2 p.m. CT/Noon PT.

