SDSU BASEBALL EDGES UC IRVINE 2-1

Aztecs improve to 6-2 on the year

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 25, 2020 (Irvine) - San Diego State received a strong collective pitching performance on Tuesday, as the Aztecs held on to defeat UC Irvine 2-1 in a non-conference road game at Anteater Ballpark.

The Anteaters, who outscored Rice 21-6 in a three-game series last weekend, were held in check thanks to the efforts of Avery Jones, Jacob Flores, Tre Brown and Casey Schmitt, who combined for 11 strikeouts while giving up just six hits on the evening.

With the win, SDSU (6-2) captured its ninth victory in the last 12 games vs. Big West opponents and moved to 29-10 in its last 39 outings against that conference.

For the fourth time this season, the Aztecs scored in the first inning, grabbing a 1-0 lead when Matt Rudick raced home on Brian Leonhardt’s grounder to first. Previously, Rudick singled and moved to third on Schmitt’s double.

The score remained unchanged until the fourth when SDSU extended the margin to 2-0 on Jaden Fein’s RBI single with two outs. Earlier, Leonhardt drew a leadoff walk, while Ryan Orr reached on an infield single. After a strikeout and a popout, Fein came through in the clutch, lacing an 0-1 pitch to right that brought home Leonhardt.

UCI (4-4) threatened its half of the frame, loading the bases on an infield hit and two walks. However, the Scarlet and Black got out of the jam when Flores, who gave up the second base on balls after committing a balk, got a swinging strikeout by Taishi Nakawake on a 3-2 pitch.

Despite putting a runner aboard in each of the next four innings, the Anteaters came up empty before finally breaking through with a run in the ninth off Schmitt, who came in to close.

With two outs, Mike Peabody reached on a fielder’s choice, plating Jacob Castro, who led off with a double and ultimately advanced to third after John Jensen struck out and Jake Palmer singled through the left side.

However, Schmitt persevered, inducing a game-ending groundout to Adrian Damla to collect his fourth save of the year.

Jones (1-0), a transfer from Central Arizona College, picked up the victory in his first SDSU start, allowing two hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings before yielding to Flores, who posted five strikeouts in his two-inning stint. Brown fanned three batters after entering in the seventh and added another punchout in the eighth before giving way to Schmitt.

Fein went 3-for-4 to lead the Aztec offense, while Rudick and Anthony Walters finished with two hits apiece.

Conversely, Nick Pinto (0-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering both runs on six hits and two walks in four innings of work. Palmer was the only UCI player to record two hits on the night.

San Diego State returns home for a four-game series this weekend when it plays host to Oregon State, Feb. 27-March 1 at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The first three games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. while Sunday’s finale is slated for a 1 p.m. start.

