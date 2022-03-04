SDSU BASEBALL FALLS TO ARIZONA STATE 13-5

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

March 4, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State ran into a buzz saw on Friday as Arizona State claimed a 13-5 decision in the first game of weekend series at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Aztecs (3-7) dropped their third straight after allowing season highs in both runs and hits (19), while the Sun Devils put the brakes on a five-game losing streak.

ASU (4-6), which never trailed in the contest, hit four home runs, including two by Ivan Brethowr, while Conor Davis belted a three-run shot in the top of the ninth inning that put the game out of reach. Earlier, Brethowra and Will Rogers smacked solo shots in the second to put the Sun Devils in front for good.

Brethowr, Davis and Rogers were three of five Sun Devil players to finish with three hits, joining Sean McClain and Ethan Long.

McClain and Brethowr (3 RBIs) scored three runs apiece, while Davis led all players with four RBIs.

SDSU was led by Cole Carrigg’s 3-for-5 performance at the plate, highlighted by a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth, which closed out the scoring.

Leading 2-0, ASU tacked on a run in the top of the sixth after Brethowr doubled home Rogers with one out.

The Aztecs finally dented the scoreboard in the sixth when Carrigg scored on Tino Bethancourt’s sacrifice fly. Previously, Carrigg led off with a base hit up the middle and moved up on Poncho Ruiz’s single and Johnny Giannola’s deep fly ball to center field.

The Sun Devils gradually turned the game into a run-away, combining for 10 runs over the final three frames, including seven unearned markers in the top of the ninth, as the visitors capitalized on an SDSU fielding error, an intentional walk, and a hit batter.

Adam Tulloch (1-0) pitched seven strong innings for ASU, posting eight strikeouts to offset five hits and one walk en route to the victory.

On the flip side, TJ Fondtain was tagged with the loss, yielding two runs on six hits and three walks in four innings on the mound before giving way to Ricky Tibbett, Robert Brodell and Hunter Hargett in succession.

Along with Carrigg, Ruiz was the only other Aztec to finish with multiple hits (2). The sophomore catcher had a tremendous defensive day as well, picking off two base runners and throwing out another on a stolen base attempt.