SDSU BASEBALL FALLS AT HOME TO UCSD 4-0

Aztec shortstop Caden Miller steals career-high three bases

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 30, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State was unable to avoid its second straight shutout on Tuesday as visiting UC San Diego claimed a 4-0 decision at Tony Gwynn Stadium in the second installment of the inaugural Trolley Series.

Despite a strong performance by five Aztec relievers, who held the Tritons to two hits over the final seven innings, UCSD scored all the runs it needed in the first two frames and held on the for the victory.

On the flip side, SDSU (5-19) was limited to just four hits on the night, including two by Caden Miller, who also stole a career-high three bases.

The Tritons (9-15) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Marc Filia laced a two-out double to left field, plating Austin Smith and Jalen Smith, who previously reached on a walk and single, respectively.

UCSD increased its advantage to 4-0 in the second, scoring two runs on three hits and an error. Ryan McNally led off with an infield single, while Brock Kleszcz reaching on a fielding error. Moments later, Noah Sudyka threaded a base hit through the left side as McNally raced home. After a flyout, Kleszcz crossed the plate with an unearned run when Austin Smith delivered a single up the middle.

Brian Leonhardt (0-1) was saddled with the loss after surrendering all four Tritons in his two-inning start on five hits and one walk. However, five ensuing Aztec hurlers—Eldridge Armstrong, Avery Jones, Omar Serrano, Chris Canada and Hunter Cranton—kept the visitors off the scoreboard for the rest of the game, giving up just two hits while offsetting seven walks with seven strikeouts.

Serrano punched out a season-high four batters in his stint of 1 2/3 innings, while Cranton fanned a pair over the final 1 1/3 innings, including the third out in the eighth when he struck out Jalen Smith with the bases loaded.

Zack Ernisse (1-1), UCSD’s third pitcher of the night, was credited with the victory after retiring all six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh, including five via strikeout.

Triton starter Cole Dale went three innings, allowing one hit and two walks before giving way to Lonnie Morris to start the fourth.

SDSU threatened in the bottom of the first when Miller was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on Shaun Montoya’s groundout. However, Miller was thrown out at the plate shortly thereafter when Poncho Ruiz hit a tapper to the third base side.

Miller was once again poised to put the Aztecs on the board in the third after drawing a one-out walk, stealing second and taking third on a Ruiz groundout. However, Dale induced another grounder to end the inning.

Deron Johnson reached on a infield single to lead off the fourth; however, Morris was gifted a 1-6-3 double play before receiving another groundout to short-circuit a promising inning for the Scarlet and Black.

San Diego State jumps back into Mountain West play this weekend when it heads to the Silver State for a three-games series vs. Nevada April 1-3 at Peccole Park in Reno.

