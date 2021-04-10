SDSU BASEBALL FALLS TO TCU IN SEASON OPENER 5-3

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 18, 2022 (Scottsdale) - San Diego State fell short in its 2022 season opener on Friday, as No. 17 TCU scored three runs in the top of the ninth to escape with a 5-3 victory in the MLB4 Tournament at Salt River Fields.

Despite a combined 11 strikeouts by five pitchers, SDSU was plagued by five wild pitches, suffering its first opening-day loss since 2016.

Clinging to a slim 3-2 advantage, the Aztecs sent reliever Robert Brodell to the mound to start the ninth; however, the Horned Frogs quickly put two runners aboard when Logan Maxwell led off with a walk and Elijah Nunez singled to left.

After a flyout, Brayden Taylor plated Maxwell with a double to right, while David Bishop promptly drove in Nunez with an RBI single. Moments later, Brodell uncorked two wild pitches sandwiched around an intentional walk, the second of which allowed Taylor to race home from third and give TCU an insurance run.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, SDSU’s Alex Rodriguez beat out an infield hit, but the Scarlet and Black could not capitalize. Frogs reliever River Ridings struck out pinch hitter Fisher Pyatt before inducing a Caden Miller groundout to collect the save.

Marcelo Perez (1-0), who retired all six batters in his two innings of work in the seventh and eighth, earned the victory, while Brodell (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

The Aztecs scored all three of their runs in the sixth to erase a 2-0 deficit. Brian Leonhardt reached on a fielding error and soon advanced to third on Johnny Giannola’s bloop single. After Tino Bethancourt drew a walk, SDSU tallied its first marker when Leonhardt cross the plate, while Giannola ultimately scored on Santana High alum Tyler Glowacki’s RBI groundout. Moments later, TCU threw home on Rodriguez’s slow roller to the left side of the pitcher’s mound, but Bethancourt slid past the tag, putting the Scarlet and Black in front.

The Horned Frogs drew first blood in the top of the first when Taylor doubled to right and scored on Bishop’s RBI single up the middle.

The Aztecs threatened in their half of the second but were unable to dent the scoreboard. SDSU loaded the bases on two-out singles by Glowacki and Rodriguez, while Irvin Weems reached on a catcher’s interference. However, TCU starter Austin Krob induced a flyout to avoid trouble.

The Horned Frogs increased their lead to 2-0 in the top of the sixth when Kurtis Byrne roped an RBI double to left center with two outs, scoring Gray Rodgers, who led off with a single through the left side.

Making his collegiate pitching debut, Aztec starter TJ Fondtain struck out five batters in 4 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits and three walks before giving way to Ricky Tibbett.

Valhalla High alum Joseph Ingrassia, who took over for Tibbett with two outs in the sixth, prevented further damage by the Horned Frogs after striking out Nunez with runners on second and third.

Conversely, Krob led all pitchers with seven strikeouts for TCU, scattering four hits and one walk in four scoreless innings.

With their back-to-back singles in the second, Glowacki and Rodriguez recorded base hits in their first collegiate at-bats.

San Diego State continues play at the MLB4 Tournament on Saturday when it faces Houston at 5 p.m. MT/4 p.m. PT

