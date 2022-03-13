SDSU BASEBALL FALLS TWICE AT SAN JOSE STATE

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 20, 2022 (San Jose) - San Diego State dropped pair of one-run decisions at San José State on Sunday, falling by an 8-7 count in the completion of Saturday’s rain-suspended game before suffering a heart-breaking 9-8 defeat in the series finale.

In the regularly scheduled contest, the Aztecs (4-15, 0-6 Mountain West) were unable to maintain leads of 6-1 and 8-5, as the Spartans (12-8, 5-4 MW) plated three runs in the eighth inning before notching the game winner in the ninth to complete the weekend sweep.

Poway High alum Deron Johnson smacked a two-run homer in the third, while Tino Bethancourt and Cole Carrigg hit solo blasts in the eighth, with the latter two giving the Scarlet and Black an 8-5 advantage.

However, the Spartans responded with three markers with two outs in the bottom of the frame to tie the score at 8-8, as Makana Olaso and Jack Collette touched the plate on a triple to center field by Hunter Dorraugh, who subsequently scored on Danny Zimmerman’s single to left.

In the fateful ninth, Robert Hamchuck reached on an infield single, while James Shimashita drew a walk, as both runners advanced on wild pitch. Moments later, Charles McAdoo was intentionally walked, while Olaso struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch. However, Hamchuck was able to race home with the decisive score on an untimely passed ball.

Jadon Bercovich (1-2), the Aztecs’ fourth reliever of the day, absorbed the hard-luck loss after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk against two strikeouts in 2/3 innings. Conversely, Joey Cammarata (2-0) was credited with the win after setting down the Scarlet and Black in order in the ninth.

Earlier, SDSU erased a 1-0 deficit in the third after Granite Hills alum Trevor Hazelhurst scored on Poncho Ruiz’s single, while Johnson followed with a two-run bomb over the fence in right.

The Aztecs increased their advantage to 6-1 in the fourth, scoring three runs on one hit, two walks and an error. Hazelhurst and Caden Miller drew consecutive walks with one out, while Carrigg followed with an RBI single to bring home Hazelhurst. After a steal of second, Carrigg motored around the bases behind Miller when Ruiz reached on a fielding error by SJSU shortstop Theo Hardy.

The Spartans trimmed the margin to 6-5 in the sixth on Olaso’s RBI single, which plated Shimashita, while Dalton Bowling followed with a three-run homer, his second of the game after going deep with a solo shot in the first.

TJ Fondtain made his first start since March 4 for SDSU, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk in six innings to go with a trio of strikeouts, while his counterpart for the Spartans, Casey Spencer, yielded three runs on four hits and three walks before giving way to Darren Jensen to start the fourth.

In the completion of Saturday’s suspended game, the Aztecs nearly overcame a 7-2 deficit entering the eighth inning. Santana alum Tyler Glowacki led off with a single up the middle and promptly scored on Irvin Weems’ first career homer, a two-run blast over the left field fence on a 1-0 pitch. Moments later, Brian Leonhardt trotted home from third on a double-play grounder after singling to right, advancing on a wild pitch and moving to third on Bethancourt’s base hit through the right side, narrowing the gap to 7-5.

SJSU scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the frame when McAdoo scored on Bowling’s RBI single after reaching on a throwing error, while Omar Gastelum was hit by a pitch.

SDSU loaded the bases in the ninth when Carrigg reached on an infield single, while Ruiz and Johnson both walked. Glowacki stepped to the plate but grounded into a double play, as Carrigg touched the plate. Weems soon followed with a single to knock in Ruiz and later took second on a balk.

With the Scarlet and Black trailing 8-7, Leonhardt drew a walk, but Brady Hill induced a flyout to end the game and collect his league-leading seventh save.

Despite allowing three runs on five hits and one walk, former Aztec Aaron Eden (3-1) picked up the win after pitching 5.0 innings in relief of Ethan Ross, who went 3.0 innings and gave up two runs on four hits and six walks.

Kelena Sauer (1-3) was the pitcher of record for SDSU, tossing 2 2/3 innings, where he yielded four runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks.

Trailing 2-0, the Aztecs loaded the bases in the top of the third when Glowacki and Leonhardt drew a pair of walks sandwiched around a Weems bunt single. Moments later, Tino Bethancourt drove in Glowacki and Weems with a base hit up the middle, tying the score at 2-2.

However, the Spartans vaulted in front for good in the bottom of the frame on Hardy’s two-run triple, while Dorraugh clubbed a two-run homer in the fifth. Hardy also tripled in the seventh to drive in another run.

Weems finished with a 3-for-5 performance at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Leonhardt and Bethancourt finished with two hits apiece in the loss.

San Diego State returns to the diamond on Tuesday night when it travels across town to face UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.