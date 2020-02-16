SDSU BASEBALL FALLS TO UNC GREENSBORO 11-4

Source: goaztecs.com

February 16, 2020 (Conway, S.C.) - San Diego State was unable to complete a weekend sweep of first-time opponents on Sunday, dropping an 11-4 decision to UNC Greensboro in the Brittain Resorts Baseball by the Beach event at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Spartans, who outhit the Aztecs 14-11, broke a 3-3 deadlock with a trio of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as part of an 8-1 closing blitz to hand SDSU (2-1) its first loss of the season.

Trailing 2-1, SDSU surged into the lead in the top of the third when Brian Leonhardt cracked a two-run homer off UNCG starter Jeremiah Triplett, plating Matt Rudick, who previously reached on a fielder’s choice.

However, the Spartans (1-2) evened the score with an unearned run in their half of the frame. With two outs, Hogan Windish was hit by a pitch; Sam Korushak reached on a fielding error, while Jacquez Koonce soon followed with an RBI single.

The Aztecs threatened in the fourth after Deron Johnson and Jacob Cruce led off with consecutive singles. Following a sacrifice, however, Johnson was subsequently thrown out at the plate on Mike Jarvis’ grounder to third.

UNCG vaulted in front for good in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs on three hits and a walk. Zack Budzik, who reached on a base hit to left, stole second and later scored on Josh Madole’s RBI single. After Greg Hardison walked, both runners advanced on a wild pitch, while Caleb Webster followed with a double to center field to drive in Madole. Moments later, Hardison scored on Windish’s sacrifice fly.

The Spartans extended the margin with single markers in the fifth, sixth and seventh before Webster homered to lead off the eighth, while pinch hitter Mike Ferrara added an RBI double to give UNCG an insurmountable 11-3 cushion.

The Aztecs managed just three baserunners in the interim before breaking their scoring drought in the ninth following consecutive doubles by Mike Jarvis and Rudick.

Jarvis, Cruce and Anthony Walters finished with two hits apiece to pace the Scarlet and Black, with Cruce supplying an RBI in the second.

SDSU starter Aaron Eden (0-1) was tagged with the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings before yielding to Casey O’Sullivan in the pivotal fourth. Three Aztecs made their collegiate debuts in the latter stages of the contest, including Ricky Tibbett, Jonny Guzman and Avery Jones,

Conversely, Phillip Sanderson (1-0) came on in relief of starter Jeremiah Triplett to pick up the victory, giving up one hit and two walks in 3 2/3 innings after entering in the fourth as well.

Webster went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBI, while Koonce and Hardison totaled two hits apiece for UNCG.

San Diego State will back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 18, welcoming Cal State Fullerton for its 2020 home opener at Tony Gwynn Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

