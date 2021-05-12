SDSU BASEBALL RALLIES FROM SIX-RUN DEFICIT, BUT DROPS DOUBLEHEADER TO UNLV

San Diego State overcomes 7-1 deficit, but Rebels score two in the 9th for walk-off win

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

May 12, 2021 (Las Vegas) - San Diego State overcame a 6-run deficit in the second game of a doubleheader, but UNLV cashed in an extra at bat to score twice in the bottom of the ninth inning and complete a doubleheader baseball sweep in Las Vegas Saturday. UNLV, a 14-4, 7-inning winner in the first game, extended the ninth inning in the nightcap, reaching on a passed ball strikeout that could have ended the game and one batter later Jack-Thomas Wold singled home two to lift the Rebels to an 11-10 win.

The fact that San Diego State (25-14 overall; 17-12 Mountain West) was in a position to earn the split was nothing short of amazing. The Aztecs, who started the day percentage points ahead of Nevada atop the league standings, trailed 7-1 after two innings of the second game before scoring nine consecutive runs. Beginning in the third inning, SDSU scored four, one and four runs in three consecutive innings turning the 6-run deficit into a 10-7 advantage.

Senior Jacob Cruce was the Aztec hitting star in the nightcap, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and a 3-run homer in the third inning that jump started San Diego State’s comeback. He was one of six San Diego State players with multiple hits in the second game.

The Rebels (18-11; 13-10 MW) chipped away at the SDSU lead, scoring single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to set the stage for a dramatic ninth. With the tying run on first and one out, sophomore Kohi Simas entered the game for the Aztecs. He promptly enticed Trevor Rosenberg into a fly out and appeared to end the game and record what would have been his first career save when he struck out Diego Alarcon on a 3-2 pitch. That pitch got away from home plate rolled to the backstop and the passed ball allowed Alarcon to reach first.

After a pitching change, Wold, added to his monstrous day with a single to left field, scoring two and lifting the Rebels to the improbable victory.

On the day, Wold was 7-for-11, with three doubles, two home runs, three runs scored and seven runs batted in for UNLV.

With two of the nation’s top four offensives meeting and the Las Vegas winds blowing out of Earl E. Wilson Stadium, it was a safe bet there would be plenty of offense. San Diego State and UNLV did not disappoint.

In two games covering 16 innings, the two teams combined for 39 runs and 54 hits (14 for extra bases).

San Diego State needed little time to seize an advantage in the first game of the day. The first four Aztecs batters of the game reached base. Following a throwing error that allowed Mike Jarvis to reach and a four-pitch walk to Matt Rudick, Wyatt Hendrie produced an RBI single. Rudick stole home for the Aztecs second run and Brian Leonhardt’s RBI single pushed SDSU’s advantage to 3-0.

But despite the early offensive success, the Aztecs managed six hits in the seven-inning game, against Rebel starter Bradley Spooner who picked up his fifth win of the season with a complete game effort.

STREAK EXTENDED

Junior centerfielder Matt Rudick had a hit and a walk in the first game and produced a pair of hits in the second game to extend his streak of games in which he has reached safely to 36. That is every game in which he has recorded a plate appearance this season. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 contests.

ALMOST PERFECT

San Diego State entered the day a perfect 14-0 when leading after eight innings and 14-1 when scoring 10 or more runs in a game. The Aztecs had won 12 straight contests when scoring 10 or more runs, dating back to a 16-12 setback at San Diego in the opening week of the season (Feb. 21).

BOUNCE BACK

San Diego State has been tremendous in bounce back games. The Aztecs are 9-4 this season in the game immediately following a loss and 56-23 in the contest following their last 79 losses.

UP NEXT

San Diego State and UNLV conclude the three-game set tomorrow. Brian Leonhardt (1-1, 5.59 ERA) is expected to earn the start for the Aztecs. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

