SDSU BASEBALL ROLLS PAST AIR FORCE IN DOUBLEHEADER OPENER 17-3

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

May 22, 2021 (Colorado Springs) - San Diego State endured a 2-hour-and-30-minute weather delay at Air Force on Saturday, as the Aztecs posted a big 17-3 victory in seven innings in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader at Falcon Field.

However, the teams were unable to complete the twin bill after the nightcap was suspended due to darkness, with SDSU maintaining an 11-7 advantage entering the top of the eighth inning. The contest is slated for completion on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. MT/noon PT.

In the meantime, San Diego State (26-15, 18-13 MW) finds itself in second place in the Mountain West standings behind idle Nevada (21-18, 18-9 MW), while UNLV (20-12, 15-11 MW) sits in third after splitting its twin bill at Fresno State.

The Aztecs’ thundering bats foreshadowed the impending severe weather, as the visitors exploded for seven runs in the second inning and did not look back.

In all, SDSU pounded out 19 hits in the game to put the brakes on a three-game losing streak and secure its fifth run-rule victory of the year. In addition, the Aztecs surpassed the double-digit scoring plateau for the 17th time this season, improving to 15-2 in that category.

A total of five San Diego State players finished with multiple hits in the contest, highlighted by superlative performances from Brian Leonhardt, Jacob Cruce and Cole Carrigg.

Leonhardt posted collegiate bests of four hits and six RBIs, while Cruce (5-5, 3 RBIs) notched a career-high five hits of his own. Not to be outdone, Carrigg logged personal bests of three hits and three runs scored, while Mike Jarvis and Wyatt Hendrie got into the act as well with two hits and two runs apiece.

The Aztecs also received a sturdy pitching effort from Michael Paredes (4-0), who was making his first start in five weeks. The SDSU right-hander overcame five hits and four walks with six strikeouts, allowing just two runs in a six-inning stint for his first victory since March 27, a span of seven appearances.

San Diego State jumped all over Air Force starter John Byrnes (5-4), who entered the contest as the Mountain West leader in ERA. The Aztecs sent 11 men to the plate in the second inning, scoring seven runs on six hits, two walks and an error.

Carrigg ignited the outburst with a two-run homer and later added an RBI double in his second at-bat of the frame. In the interim, Jarvis’ base hit through the middle plated Leonhardt, who previously walked and advanced on a sacrifice and a groundout, while Hendrie laced a run-scoring single, followed by Jaden Fein’s RBI double. In addition, Matt Rudick drew a walk and ultimately raced home on errant throw when Hendrie stole second.

The Falcons (24-19, 16-13 MW) answered with solo home runs in the bottom of the frame by Braydon Altorfer and Christian Gambale to cut the deficit to 7-2.

However, the Aztecs essentially quashed any hopes of an Air Force comeback in the fourth when the Scarlet and Black capitalized on a dropped foul ball that would have been the third out. With Cruce already aboard on a single, Carrigg took advantage of his prolonged opportunity and promptly doubled. Leonhardt soon followed with a two-run single to center, which spelled the end of Byrnes’ outing.

San Diego State tacked on five more runs before play was halted at 1:05 p.m. MT. With a 9-2 lead securely in tow, the Aztecs increased the margin with three markers in the sixth, courtesy of Carrigg’s RBI single and Leonhardt’s two-run double. Moments later in the seventh, Cruce drove in Jarvis and Hendrie with a single to right, while Carrigg drew a walk.

After the delay, Leonhardt brought home Cruce and Carrigg with a single down the right field line on the second offering from reliever Duke Benge. Shortly thereafter, Carson Matthews completed the Aztec barrage with a run-scoring double for his first RBI in a Scarlet and Black uniform.

In the nightcap, San Diego State nursed a slim 7-6 advantage before scoring four times in the top of the seventh, keyed by Jarvis’ two-run double. In addition, Carrigg smacked an RBI single in the inning, while Hendrie drove in another with a sacrifice fly.

Earlier, the Aztecs exploded for a five-spot in the first on Poncho Ruiz’s bases-clearing three-run double, while Carrigg and Miller delivered RBI singles.

SDSU has hit six doubles thus far in game two while taking advantage of nine walks issued by four Air Force pitchers.

Troy Melton started the contest for the Aztecs, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks to go with a trio of strikeouts in four innings. Meanwhile, Christian Winston entered to begin the fifth and has given up three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out three.

Rudick is 3-for-3 so far in the game, while Miller, Carrigg, Hendrie and Jarvis have two hits apiece.

The series finale will immediately follow the completion of game two at noon on Sunday, as Leonhardt (1-2, 5.79 ERA) is expected to take the mound against the Falcons’ Stevan Fairburn Jr. (5-4, 5.68 ERA).

