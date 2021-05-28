SDSU BASEBALL SPLITS FRIDAY DOUBLEHEADER AT NEW MEXICO

Aztecs eliminated from MW title contention after Nevada beats SJSU

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

May 28, 2021 (Albuquerque) - Wyatt Hendrie hit a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the ninth in game two of a doubleheader at New Mexico on Friday, as San Diego State rallied for a 6-5 victory to salvage a split after opening with a 17-7 run-rule defeat in seven innings at Santa Ana Star Field.

Despite the split, the Aztecs (20-16, 21-14 MW) were eliminated from contention in the Mountain West title chase, as Nevada posted a 16-6 victory over San José State at home in eight innings on Friday to clinch the regular-season conference championship and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

In Friday’s nightcap, SDSU was down to its final out after Lobo reliever Miguel Reyes Jr. (0-1) struck out the first two Aztec batters in the ninth. However, pinch hitter TJ Fondtain drew a walk, while Mike Jarvis was hit by a pitch, as both he and pinch runner Ryan Orr advanced on a wild pitch. Matt Rudick was subsequently walked intentionally to load the bases after facing a 2-1 count. Moments later, Hendrie smoked an 0-1 offering to left field that short-hopped the fence, plating Orr and Jarvis.

SDSU reliever Tre Brown (7-1), who entered at the start of the sixth, issued a one-out walk to Adam Schneider before inducing a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to Mack Chambers to collect his team-leading seventh victory of the season. Brown gave up one run on three hits and a walk to go with four strikeouts in four innings after taking over for starter Troy Melton, who allowed four runs on 10 hits without a walk while striking out eight batters.

With the combined effort of Melton and Brown, the Aztecs recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 18th time this season, improving to 15-3 when fanning 10 or more hitters.

In addition to Hendrie’s heroics, San Diego State benefited from Jacob Cruce’s two solo home runs leading off the second and sixth innings, respectively.

New Mexico (16-24, 10-16 MW) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first on three consecutive one-out doubles by Chambers, Kyler Castillo and Kyle Sanders. However, Melton prevented further damage by striking out Connor Mang and Willie Cano.

Following Cruce’s blast in the second, the Aztecs plated two additional runs to vault in front, 3-2. Poncho Ruiz reached on an infield hit, while Cole Carrigg smoked a ground-rule double to right center. Caden Miller then stepped to the plate and laced a single up the middle to score Ruiz and Carrigg, giving the Scarlet and Black its first lead of the game.

The Lobos responded with two markers in the third to reclaim the upper hand, 4-3. Chambers reached on a fielder’s choice and raced home on Castillo’s double to left center, while Landers soon followed with an RBI single.

The score remained unchanged until the sixth when Cruce crushed the first offering from reliever Reyes, clearing the batter’s eye in center field to knot the score once again at 4-4.

The Lobos inched ahead in the seven when Chambers stroked a one-out single to left, advanced on a wild pitch and promptly scored on Castillo’s base hit to right. However, UNM could not pad its lead, as Brown fanned Landers and Mang to prevent further harm, setting the stage for Hendrie’s dramatic hit in the ninth.

Lobo starter Justin Armbruester, who entered the weekend as the Mountain West’s strikeout leader while ranking second with a 3.45 ERA, gave up three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in five innings before yielding to Reyes to start the sixth.

Reyes fanned seven batters of his own but allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings of work to absorb the loss, while Bobby Meza recorded the final out in the ninth.

Castillo led all players with four hits and three RBIs, while Chambers finished with three hits and three runs scored in the defeat.

Eight of SDSU’s nine batters recorded at least one hit, including two apiece by Hendrie and Cruce.

In game one, Carrigg scored on Carson Matthews’ sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning to give the Aztecs their only lead in the contest, 7-6, before New Mexico combined for 11 runs in the ensuing three frames to win going away.

The Lobos forged a 7-7 deadlock in the fifth when Cano reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Castillo, who reached on a bunt single, took second on a Landers base hit and advanced to third when Mang drew a walk.

UNM vaulted in front for good in the sixth on Chambers’ RBI double and Castillo’s two-run single off Christian Winston (3-3), who took over for Michael Paredes to start the inning.

The Lobos ended the game early with seven runs on six hits and one error in the seventh, as Chambers provided the big stick with a three-run triple, while Landers and Castillo added RBI doubles.

Isiah Campa (4-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to collect the victory, allowing just two hits before giving way to Matt Haley, who struck three Aztecs in the seventh. SDSU did all of its damage against UNM starter Nathaniel Garley, who was tagged for seven runs on eight hits and two walks with no strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

On the flip side, the Lobos battered three Aztec pitchers for 18 hits in the game, including four by Castillo, while Schneider and Cano finished with three each. In addition, Chambers posted a game-high four RBIs, while Castillo, Mang and Cano racked up three apiece.

UNM opened with a five-spot in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Cano’s RBI triple and Harry Fullerton’s two-run homer.

SDSU dented the scoreboard in the second when Carrigg touched home on Matthews’ groundout, but the Lobos responded with Mang’s solo homer in the third, which gave the hosts a 6-1 advantage.

However, the Aztecs flashed their resiliency, plating three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to jump in front momentarily, 7-6.

Hendrie, Jarvis and Brian Leonhardt led the Scarlet and Black with two hits apiece in the contest, while Carrigg scored three runs, all on outs by Matthews (2 grounders, sac fly).­

San Diego State closes out its regular-season schedule on Saturday when it takes on New Mexico in the series finale on Saturday, beginning at noon MT/11 a.m. PT.

Game one box

Game two box