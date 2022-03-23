SDSU BASEBALL SURGES PAST UCSD 14-7

Aztecs set season highs in runs and hits

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

March 23, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State erupted for six runs in the sixth inning on Tuesday night to overtake UC San Diego and claim a 14-7 victory in the first game of the newly christened Trolley Series at Triton Ballpark.

The Aztecs (5-15) set season highs with 14 runs and 14 hits to snap a seven-game losing streak, while the Tritons (7-13) fell for the 11th time in their last 12 games.

Eight of SDSU’s nine position starters recorded at least one hit, including three apiece by Cole Carrigg and Caden Miller, the latter of whom tied his career high with four RBIs. Not to be outdone, Carrigg totaled two RBIs and two runs scored as well, along with Deron Johnson and Brian Leonhardt.

In all, the Aztecs had 11 players score at least one run, including late-inning substitutes Xavier Carter and Kenny LeBeau.

SDSU, which employed seven pitchers on the night, survived five extra base hits, including a three-run homer by Michael Fuhrman, which provided the host school a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the fourth inning.

However, the Aztecs seized control in the top of the sixth with six runs on five hits, capped by Leonhardt’s two-run double with two outs.

Tino Bethancourt led off the frame with a base hit to center, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and promptly scored on Tyler Glowacki’s opposite-way single to left field. Miller, who previously walked, also raced home on Carrigg’s run-scoring single, while Glowacki touched the plate thanks to Johnson’s hot smash through the right side.

Shortly thereafter, Johnny Giannola was hit by a pitch and Carrigg soon followed with a straight steal of home before Leonhardt’s game-breaking hit gave the Scarlet and Black a 9-4 cushion.

The Aztecs padded their lead to 10-4 in the seventh when Carrigg knocked in Irvin Weems with his third hit of the evening, a solid single to left. Weems drew a lead-off walk, advanced to second on a Miller single before moving to third on a fielder’s choice.

The Tritons narrowed the gap to 10-7 with three runs on two hits and an error in the bottom of the inning. Jalen Smith led off with a triple and Blake FitzGerald walked, with both runners scoring on Matt Halbach’s double down the left-field line. Moments later, Halbach, who ended up on third thanks to a fielding error in the outfield, raced home on a wild pitch.

However, the Scarlet and Black put the game essentially out of reach with three markers of its own in the top of the eighth. The Aztecs loaded the bases after Johnson and Carter were issued walks, while Leonhardt reached on a fielding error at third base. Bethancourt was subsequently hit by a pitch to bring in Johnson. After a strikeout, Miller cleared the bases with a triple down the right-field line to account for the 14-7 final score.

SDSU’s fourth pitcher of the night, Jonny Guzman (1-2) picked up his first collegiate victory after tossing one scoreless inning with a pair strikeouts, taking the mound with two out in the fifth before exiting with one gone in the sixth. Jacob Flores started for the Aztecs, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings during which he gave up one unearned run on four hits and two walks against four strikeouts.

Seven SDSU hurlers combined for 12 strikeouts on the night, marking the 11th time this season, the Aztec staff has fanned 10 or more batters in a game.

Conversely, UCSD’s third pitcher, Ethan Holt (0-1), took the loss after yielding four runs on four hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings.

San Diego State returns home to open a three-game Mountain West series against Fresno State this weekend, March 25-27, at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The Aztecs will then play host to UCSD in the second installment of the Trolley Series on Tuesday, March 29.

