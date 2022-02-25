SDSU BASEBALL TOPPLED BY ARIZONA STATE 6-4

Miller, Granite Hills alum Hazelhurst smack first career homers

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 5, 2022 (San Diego) - Under damp and blustery conditions, visiting Arizona State jumped out to a big lead and held on for a 6-4 victory over San Diego State on Saturday at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Despite Caden Miller and Granite Hills alum Trevor Hazelhurst belting their first career home runs, the Aztecs (3-8) were unable to avoid their fourth straight defeat after managing just two other hits on the evening.

Conversely, six of the Sun Devils’ 13 hits went for extra bases, including home runs by Joe Lampe and Jacob Tobias, while Will Rogers finished with a pair of doubles.

ASU (5-6) capitalized on an SDSU error with an unearned run in the first, as Lampe touched home after Conor Davis hit into a fielder’s choice. Earlier, Lampe reached on an infield single to lead off the inning and ultimately moved to third after a walk and a failed pickoff attempt.

The Aztecs responded in their first trip to the plate with a pair of one-out walks to Cole Carrigg and Poncho Ruiz but could not score. After Johnny Giannola reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, Sun Devil starter Kyle Luckham struck out Brian Leonhardt to end the threat.

SDSU caught a bad break in the top of the second when gusty winds wreaked havoc with Rogers’ fly ball near the left-field line that fell between three Aztecs for a leadoff double. Moments later, Rogers touched the plate after a pair of groundouts.

ASU continued its power surge with leadoff homers by Tobias and Lampe in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Following Lampe’s blast, Sean McClain tripled to straight-away center and promptly scored on Ethan Long’s single to left field.

In the bottom of the frame, SDSU notched its first two hits of the night on singles by Santana alum Tyler Glowacki and Kenny LeBeau. However, LeBeau was erased from the basepaths shortly thereafter on Alex Rodriguez’s bunt.

Unfazed, Miller stepped to the plate and crushed the first offering from Luckham over the fence in right, pulling the Aztecs to within 5-3. Moments later, Carrigg reached on fielding error, but Luckham induced a double play to avoid further damage.

The Sun Devils tacked on a run in the eighth when Rogers led off with a double to right and eventually scored on McClain’s infield hit past third.

SDSU narrowed the gap to 6-4 in the ninth when Hazelhurst entered as pinch hitter with two outs and went deep against reliever Brock Peery, but the Scarlet and Black could draw no closer.

Luckham (1-0), who allowed all three Aztec runs, struck out seven batters in 7 2/3 innings to help secure the win, while Peery collected the save despite giving up Hazelhurst’s shot in the ninth.

SDSU starter Kelena Sauer (1-2) took the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks against four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Relievers Joseph Ingrassia (1 run) and Jadon Bercovich each tossed 1 1/3 innings to close out the game.

Lampe and Kai Murphy recorded three hits apiece to lead ASU, while McClain, Long and Rogers had two each in the victory.