Aztec bullpen combines for 11 Ks

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 16, 2022 (San Diego) - Despite a belated rally and a strong performance from its bullpen, San Diego State was unable to avoid its fourth straight defeat on Tuesday after dropping a 6-4 decision to Iowa in a non-conference clash at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Aztecs (4-12) found themselves in pursuit mode for the entire game, as the Hawkeyes (8-7) scored all six of their runs in the top of the first.

After Michael Seeger led off with a walk and Anthony Mangano followed with a double, Peyton Williams smacked a three-run homer to center to give the visitors a lead they would not relinquish.

The fateful inning also included an RBI single from Kyle Huckstorf, while Brett McCleary added a two-run double moments later, spoiling the starting debut of SDSU hurler Cole Carrigg (0-1), who yielded four hits and three walks against two strikeouts in just his third collegiate pitching appearance.

The Aztecs rode the arms of six relievers over the final eight innings, holding Iowa scoreless during that span while combining for 11 strikeouts against five hits and three walks. Hunter Hargett fanned three batters in the fourth, while Eldridge Armstrong III, Omar Serrano and Hunter Cranton followed with two apiece in the six, seventh and eighth frames, respectively.

In the interim, SDSU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Santana alum Tyler Glowacki laced a two-run double down the left-field line after Poncho Ruiz drew a walk and Johnny Giannola singled through the left side, trimming the deficit to 6-2.

The Aztecs plated single runs in the eighth and ninth but could not complete the comeback. Caden Miller ripped a sharp infield single that plated Shaun Montoya, while Glowacki’s RBI double brought in Ruiz to close out the scoring.

Earlier in the fourth, SDSU threatened after loading the bases on consecutive singles by Glowacki, Brian Leonhardt and Alex Rodriguez. However, Marcus Morgan fought himself off the proverbial ropes with a pair of strikeouts.

In all, the Aztecs and Hawkeyes stranded 12 runners apiece.

SDSU was kept off-balance for much of the night after 10 different Iowa pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts.

Hawkeye starter Duncan Davitt (2-1) earned the victory after fanning five of eight hitters in the first two innings, while Casey Day registered his second save despite allowing a run on two hits in the ninth.

Offensively, the Aztecs were paced by Glowacki’s three hits, while Williams went 4-for-4 to lead Iowa.