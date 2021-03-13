East County News Service

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 13, 2021 (Las Vegas) - Led by junior Nathan Mensah and senior Trey Pulliam, the San Diego State Aztecs men's basketball team defeated Utah State in the Mountain West title game 68-57 today at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

With the win, the Aztecs snapped their title game losing streak and Utah State's winning streak.

But the Aggies were stumbling today, turning over the ball 16 times, which the Aztecs turned into 14 points. The Aztecs also led in steals 10-2 and outscored the Aggies in the paint 14-8 in a game that was offensively challenging for both teams, but showcased stellar defenses.

The Aztecs get ready for their NCAA Tournament bid next.

