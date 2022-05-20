SDSU SOFTBALL DOUBLES UP LSU 10-5

SDSU homers four times to advance to winner’s bracket to face winner of Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

May 20, 2022 (Tempe) - Mac Barbara had two of San Diego State’s NCAA tournament-record four home runs in a 10-5 victory over No. 22/20 LSU in the first game of the NCAA Tempe Regional Friday night at Farrington Stadium. The Aztecs (38-14) will now play the winner of No. 8/5 Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination regional.

Taylor Adams and Jillian Celis also homered for SDSU, which a game in the NCAA tournament for the seventh consecutive appearance. San Diego State has now won at least one game in the NCAA tournament in 11 of its 12 appearances.

Allie Light picked up the win for the Aztecs after allowing two hits with two strikeouts in three scoreless innings of relief.

NCAA Tempe Regional

Tempe, Ariz. - Farrington Stadium

May 20-22, 2022

Double-Elimination

Friday, May 20

Game 1: [3] San Diego State 10, No. 22/20 [2] LSU 5

San Diego State (38-14) 203 301 1 -- 10 11 0

LSU (34-22) 023 000 0 -- 5 10 3

Balint, Light (4), Martinez (7) and Romanello; Kilponen, Sunseri (3), Wickersham (7) and Calland

W - Light, 6-3; L - Sunseri, 8-7

HR: San Diego State, Mac Barbara 2 (16, 17), Taylor Adams (5), Jillian Celis (1); LSU, Smith (2), Newland (7)

Game 2: No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State vs. [4] Cal State Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Game 3, 2 p.m.: [3] San Diego State vs. winner of No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State vs. [4] Cal State Fullerton

Game 4, 4:30 p.m.: No. 22/20 [2] LSU vs. loser of No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State vs. [4] Cal State Fullerton

Game 5, 7 p.m.: Loser of Game 3 vs. winner of game 4

Sunday, May 22

Game 6, 3 p.m.: Winner of Game 3 and Game 5

Game 7, 5:30 p.m.: If necessary

