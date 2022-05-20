SDSU SOFTBALL DOUBLES UP LSU 10-5

SDSU homers four times to advance to winner’s bracket to face winner of Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton
May 20, 2022 (Tempe) - Mac Barbara had two of San Diego State’s NCAA tournament-record four home runs in a 10-5 victory over No. 22/20 LSU in the first game of the NCAA Tempe Regional Friday night at Farrington Stadium. The Aztecs (38-14) will now play the winner of No. 8/5 Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination regional.
Taylor Adams and Jillian Celis also homered for SDSU, which a game in the NCAA tournament for the seventh consecutive appearance. San Diego State has now won at least one game in the NCAA tournament in 11 of its 12 appearances.
Allie Light picked up the win for the Aztecs after allowing two hits with two strikeouts in three scoreless innings of relief.
NCAA Tempe Regional
Tempe, Ariz. - Farrington Stadium
May 20-22, 2022
Double-Elimination
Friday, May 20
Game 1: [3] San Diego State 10, No. 22/20 [2] LSU 5
San Diego State (38-14) 203 301 1 -- 10 11 0
LSU (34-22)
Balint, Light (4), Martinez (7) and Romanello; Kilponen, Sunseri (3), Wickersham (7) and Calland
W - Light, 6-3; L - Sunseri, 8-7
HR: San Diego State, Mac Barbara 2 (16, 17), Taylor Adams (5), Jillian Celis (1); LSU, Smith (2), Newland (7)
Game 2: No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State vs. [4] Cal State Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Game 3, 2 p.m.: [3] San Diego State vs. winner of No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State vs. [4] Cal State Fullerton
Game 4, 4:30 p.m.: No. 22/20 [2] LSU vs. loser of No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State vs. [4] Cal State Fullerton
Game 5, 7 p.m.: Loser of Game 3 vs. winner of game 4
Sunday, May 22
Game 6, 3 p.m.: Winner of Game 3 and Game 5
Game 7, 5:30 p.m.: If necessary
