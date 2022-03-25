SDSU SOFTBALL DOWNS FRESNO STATE 5-1 IN EIGHT INNINGS

SDSU stretches season-long win streak to six games

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

March 25, 2022 (Fresno) - The San Diego State softball team scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to down Fresno State 5-1 in the first game of a weekend series Friday night at Margie Wright Diamond. It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Aztecs (20-10, 4-0 MW).

Tied 1-1 after seven innings, SDSU scored four times in the seventh on five hits. Mac Barbara put San Diego State in the lead for good with a two-out, two-run home run. It was her 13th of the season in just 30 games. The Aztecs then loaded the bases on an AJ Murphy single, Makena Brocki single and Taylor Adams walk. Danielle Romanello followed with a single up the middle to score Elianna Reyes, who replaced Murphy on first, and Brocki to make it a 5-1 SDSU lead.

Allie Light relieved starter Maggie Balint in the bottom of the eighth and pitched around a San Diego State error and walk to secure the 5-1 win for the Aztecs.

SDSU got on the scoreboard in the third on a solo home run by Alexa Schultz, her first of the season.

The Bulldogs (6-22, 0-4 MW) tied it in the bottom of the third when Keahilele Mattson’s single scored Tianna Williams.

Barbara, Brocki and Murphy had two hits apiece for San Diego State, which outhit FS, 9-4, in the game.

Balint (10-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings, while striking out eight. Light gave up a walk with two strikeouts in the eighth inning.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs improved the 2-4 on the season in extra-inning games.

THE NOTE II

DP Mac Barbara hit her 13th home run of the year, which is already tied with Lorena Bauer (2012 and 2013) for the seventh most in SDSU single-season history. Hayley Miles has the school record with 20 in 2012.

STAT OF THE DAY

San Diego State is outscoring its opponents, 26-3, in four Mountain West games this season.

UP NEXT

Game No. 2 of the series between the Aztecs and Bulldogs is at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

San Diego State 5, Fresno State 1 (8 innings)

San Diego State (20-10, 4-0 MW) 001 000 04 -- 5 9 1

Fresno State (6-22, 0-4 MW) 001 000 00 -- 1 4 3

Balint, Light (8) and Romanello; Hanlon, West (3), Dixon (8) and Lawley

W - Balint, 10-4; L - West, 1-11

HR: San Diego State, Schultz (1), Barbara (13)

Box