SDSU SOFTBALL DOWNS SAN DIEGO 3-1

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 16, 2022 (San Diego) - Maggie Balint struck out 11 batters, and San Diego State took advantage of its two hits in the game in a 3-1 win over San Diego Wednesday night at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (5-1) are now 57-6 all-time against the Toreros (3-3).

Alexa Schultz came through with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning for SDSU's first hit of the game, scoring Jillian Celis and Macey Keester. Danielle Romanello followed with a single to plate Schultz with an insurance run.

USD took the lead in the top of the fourth when a two-out double by Noelle Hee scored Ashley Torculas.

San Diego threatened in the seventh when it had two runners on base with two outs and Sophia Delgado hit a long fly ball to left field. San Diego State left fielders Nicole Siess, however, reached over the fence and snagged it to preserve the win for the Aztecs.

Balint (2-1) struck out 11 batters and now has 35 strikeouts on the season in 20 innings. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings.

Jeweliana Perez walked three times for the Aztecs.

THE NOTE

SDSU has allowed exactly one earned run in all six games this season, posting a 1.02 ERA overall as a team.

THE NOTE II

San Diego State won its 14th straight game when leading after five innings (3-0 this year).

STAT OF THE DAY

RHP Maggie Balint became the first Aztec with three consecutive double-digit strikeout games (35 total) since Samantha Beasley did so from March 20-April 4, 2009 (37 total). Beasley is SDSU's all-time strikeout leader with 799 from 2008-11.

UP NEXT

San Diego State plays host to the 31st annual Campbell/Cartier Classic this weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday against CSUN.

San Diego State 3, San Diego 1

San Diego (3-3) 000 100 0 -- 1 3 1

San Diego State (5-1) 000 300 x -- 3 2 0

Daugherty, Rose (4) and Tovar; Balint and Romanello