SDSU SOFTBALL DROPS DOUBLEHEADER AT BOISE STATE

SDSU loses a pair of close games in Boise

April 2, 2021 (Boise) - The San Diego State softball team was unable to get the bats going in a pair of losses at Boise State Friday afternoon at Dona Larsen Park. The Aztecs (14-11, 2-6 MW) were edged by the Broncos (9-13, 2-3 MW) 2-1 in the opener before falling 5-1 in the nightcap.

BS (13 hits) and SDSU (12) were even offensively with both teams struggling with runners on base, but Boise State outhomered San Diego State, 4-1, in its first home games of the season.

In the opener, Kelsey Lalor broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Alexa Schultz tied the game when she led off the fifth with her team-leading sixth homer of the season.

Bella Rocco, however, homered for the Broncos in the bottom of the fifth for the final run of the game.

The Aztecs had plenty of chances, but couldn’t come up with the clutch hit, going 1-for-12 (.083) with runners on base and 0-for-6 (.000) with runners in scoring position.

Following the Schultz home run in the fifth, SDSU threatened again when Nicole Siess tripled to left field. Sara Johnson replaced Kiele Miller in the circle for BS and got pinch hitter Sara Lillie to ground into a fielder’s choice to Rocco at third base. Rocco was able to throw to catcher Abby Bumcot, who just barely tagged Siess before she slid home. Riley Thies followed with a single but right fielder Ashlyn Adams threw pinch runner Makena Brocki out in a close play at third base. With Thies at second, Adams grounded out to Rocco for the final out of the inning.

San Diego State looked to tie the game in the seventh as Schultz singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Siess. Jessica Cordola lined out to Johnson (1-7) in the circle and Thies grounded out to first baseman Alison Seng to give Boise State the 2-1 victory.

Schultz, Thies and Shelby Thompson had two hits apiece to pace the Aztecs.

Maggie Balint was the tough-luck loser after allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings, while striking out five.

In the nightcap, the Broncos broke open a 2-1 game with a three-run homer by Lalor in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-1 win.

Jordyn Hutchins put BS on top in the first with a two-run home run.

SDSU was in line for a big fifth inning when it loaded the bases on a Lillie walk, Taylor Adams single and Perez walk. Johnson, however, struck out Jenna Holcomb swinging and Thies looking. Thompson singled through the left side to score Lillie, but Johnson struck out Jillian Celis looking to get out of the jam with just one run allowed.

San Diego State mounted one last charge in the seventh as Adams and Perez each reached on consecutive singles, and moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Holcomb. Johnson ended the game with back-to-back swinging strikeouts to Thies and Thompson, giving Boise State the Friday sweep.

Adams had two hits to lead the Aztecs, who were just 1-for-8 (.125) with runners in scoring position.

Marissa Moreno took the loss for SDSU, yielding five runs on seven hits and five walks, striking out one.

THE NOTE

The second game today was the first one decided by less than three runs for San Diego State since a 7-2 loss at Cal State Fullerton on March 9. The Aztecs’ previous 11 games were decided by three or less runs.

THE NOTE II

Over the two games, SDSU went 4-for-25 (.160) with runners on base, 1-for-14 (.071) with runners in scoring position and 1-for-4 (.250) with the bases loaded. Against the San Diego State pitchers today, Boise State was just 3-for-21 (.143) with runners on base and 1-for-12 (.083) with runners in scoring position.

STAT OF THE DAY

The Aztecs were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since April 29, 2017 at Utah State (L, 2-4, and 1-4).

UP NEXT

SDSU will look to claim the series finale with the Broncos at noon MT (11 a.m. PT) Saturday.

Game 1: Boise State 2, San Diego State 1

San Diego State 000 010 0 -- 1 7 0

Boise State 000 110 x -- 2 6 0

Balint and Romanello; Miller, S. Johnson (4) and Bumcrot

W - S. Johnson, 1-7; L - Balint, 9-5

HR: San Diego State, Schultz (6); Boise State, Rocco, Lalor.

Game 2: Boise State 5, San Diego State 1

San Diego State (14-11, 2-6 MW) 000 010 0 -- 1 5 0

Boise State (9-13, 2-3 MW) 200 003 x -- 5 7 1

Moreno and Romanello; Bailey, S. Johnson (4) and Bumcrot

W - Bailey, 5-0; L - Moreno, 0-3; SV - S. Johnson, 2

HR: Boise State, Hutchins, Lalor.

