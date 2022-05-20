SDSU SOFTBALL FALLS AT ARIZOA STATE 11-8, BUT RALLIES PAST CAL STATE FULLERTON 8-5 TO ADVANCE TO NCAA TEMPE REGIONAL FINAL

Source: goaztecs.com

May 22, 2022 (Tempe) - The San Diego State softball team spotted host No. 8/5 Arizona State eight runs in the top of the first inning and couldn’t quite come back in an 11-8 loss in game three of the NCAA Tempe Regional Saturday afternoon at Farrington Stadium. With the loss, the Aztecs (38-15) will play the winner of No. 22/20 LSU and Cal State Fullerton in an elimination game later tonight, while the Pac-12 champion Sun Devils (41-9) advance to the regional final at 3 p.m. PT Sunday.

San Diego State’s elimination game is expected to start around 8 p.m. PT as the LSU-CSF game started an hour late at 5:30 p.m. PT.

ASU scored its eight runs in the first on seven hits, including four on two-strike counts, a walk and a hit batter.

SDSU came roaring back in the bottom of the first, quickly loading the bases on singles by Bella Espinoza, Taylor Adams and AJ Murphy. With one out, Jillian Celis ripped a single through the right side to score Espinoza. Alexa Schultz then cleared the bases with a double down the right-field line. Schultz later scored on a fielding error with Makena Brocki up at the plate to bring San Diego State to within three runs at 8-5.

After San Diego State relief pitcher Dee Dee Hernandez struck out the side following a leadoff single in the second, the Aztecs continued their hot hitting as Espinoza singled and Adams followed with a one-out single. Murphy then hit a hard-hit ball over the third base bag to score Espinoza. The Murphy single chased Arizona State starting pitcher Lindsay Lopez out of the game as Marissa Schuld replaced her in the circle. Celis singled to left field to load the bases, but Schuld (10-2) struck out Schultz looking and got Danielle Romanello to ground out to second base to get out of the jam.





Hernandez quickly got two outs in the third, including a strikeout, but Alynah Torres and Yannira Acuna each singled and, following a walk to slugger Cydney Sanders to load the bases, Jazmine Hill blooped a single to right field to score a pair of runners and extend the Sun Devil lead to 10-6.

The Aztecs were unfazed, getting those two runs back in the bottom of the third. Mac Barbara first ripped a single off the ASU first baseman to plate Brocki. A fielder’s choice grounder by Adams then knocked in Espinoza from third.

Arizona State looked to extend its lead in the fifth as Bella Loomis led off with a double and Torres followed with a single. Acuna singled in Loomis and Sanders was walked to load the bases with SDSU reliever Allie Light yet to get an out. Light, however, got Hill to ground to Brocki at third base for a fielder’s choice to the plate, Emily Cazares to ground to Murphy at shortstop where runner’s interference was called and finally Mailey McLemore to strike out looking to get out of the jam with just one run allowed.

San Diego State mounted one last charge in the seventh after Celis walked and Schultz grounded into a double play. Pinch hitter Jessica Cordola was hit by a pitch and Brocki followed with a single. Schuld, however, got Nicole Siess to fly out to left field to end the game.

Espinoza led the Aztecs with three hits. Adams, Brocki, Celis and Murphy each added two hits apiece for SDSU, which was outhit, 15-13, in the game.

Maggie Balint took the loss after allowing seven runs on five hits and a walk over 1/3 innings. Hernandez pitched the next 3 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on six hits and a walk, striking out four. Light yielded one run on four hits and a walk over three innings, recording three strikeouts.

DP Mac Barbara became the third San Diego State player with 60 RBIs in a season, which is tied with Jenavee Peres (2017) for the second most with the Aztecs. Lorena Bauer (2015) holds the school single-season record with 67 RBIs.

SDSU spotted Arizona State eight runs in the first inning. San Diego State cut the lead to three (8-5) after an inning, two (8-6) after two innings and to two game (10-8) after the third but couldn’t quite close the gap.





P Allie Light is now 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in six relief innings in the NCAA Tempe Regional, striking out six with one walk.

In the nightcap, the San Diego State softball team rallied from a 5-0 deficit by scoring the final eight runs of the game in an 8-5 victory over Cal State Fullerton in the NCAA Tempe Regional elimination game Saturday night at Farrington Stadium. With the win, the Aztecs (39-15) advanced to the NCAA Tempe Regional final to face No. 8/5 Arizona State at 3 p.m. PT Sunday.

SDSU will have to beat the top-seeded Sun Devils (41-9) twice on Sunday (if necessary, the game is at 5:30 p.m.) to advance to the NCAA super regionals for the first time in program history.

For the second game of the day, the Aztecs spotted their opponent a big lead early as the Titans (37-22) jumped out to a 5-0 advantage.

CSF got to SDSU early in the top of the first inning when Jessi Alcala hit a three-run home run over the left-field wall.

In the second, Cal State Fullerton quickly loaded the bases on a pair of singles with a fielding error in the middle. Peyton Toto then singled to second base to score a pair of runners. With runners on second and third, however, San Diego State pitcher Maggie Balint got Daisy Munoz to ground out to shortstop A.J. Murphy. First baseman Taylor Adams then threw out Megan Delgadillo at home with catcher Danielle Romanello applying the ta and ending the inning.

Murphy got the Aztecs’ first hit in the bottom of the second, and Alexa Schultz and Danielle Romanello added a pair of one-out singles to load the bases. Titan pitcher Raci Miranda got Makena Brocki to ground into a fielder’s choice where Murphy was forced out at home, but Nicole Siess then drew a walk on the ninth pitch of the plate appearance to put SDSU on the scoreboard. Bella Espinoza, however, grounded out to Toto at shortstop and San Diego State as held to just one run in the inning.

The Aztecs loaded the bases again in the third on a Mac Barbara single, Jillian Celis single and a Schultz walk. SDSU didn’t leave any runners on base this time as Romanello drilled a grand slam over the center-field fence to tie the game at 5-5. It was Romanello’s fifth home run of the season.

San Diego State finally took the lead in the fifth on a two-out error by left fielder Kika Ramirez, which allowed both Celis and Audrey Kull to score. Later in the inning, Bella Espinoza, who reached on a fielding error, stole second and the errant throw by catcher Alcala allowed Nicole Siess to add an insurance run for the Aztecs, the final run of the game.

SDSU received an outstanding effort from relief pitcher Allie Light. Light (7-3) tossed five scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out a career-high seven batters. Balint started the game and yielded five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over two innings, while striking out one.

Romanello was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, a run and a walk to lead San Diego State, which matched Cal State Fullerton with eight hits. Schultz (1-for-2, BB) and Celis (1-for-3, HBP) also reached base safely twice and added two runs apiece.

The Aztecs advanced to their sixth NCAA Regional final in 12 NCAA tournament appearances.

C Danielle Romanello had SDSU’s second grand slam in a NCAA tournament game, joining Patrice Jackson on May 18, 2013 against San Jose State in the same Farrington Stadium. It was also San Diego State’s third grand slam of the season (Mac Barbara has the other two).





After entering the NCAA Tempe Regional with a 5-3 record and 3.83 ERA in 45 2/3 innings, P Allie Light is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in 11 innings at the regional, striking out 13 with just two walks.

The Aztecs play at No. 8/5 Arizona State at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

NCAA Tempe Regional

Tempe, Ariz. - Farrington Stadium

May 20-22, 2022

Double-Elimination

Friday, May 20

Game 1: [3] San Diego State 10, No. 22/20 [2] LSU 5

Game 2: No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State 5, [4] Cal State Fullerton 2

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State 11, [3] San Diego State 8

Game 4: [4] Cal State Fullerton 3, No. 22/20 [2] LSU 2

Game 5: [3] San Diego State 8, [4] Cal State Fullerton 5

Cal State Fullerton (37-22) 320 000 0 -- 5 8 3

San Diego State (39-15) 014 030 x -- 8 8 1

Miranda, Sutherlin (3) and Alcala, Guevara (2); Balint, Light (3) and Romanello

W - Light, 7-3; L - Sutherlin, 16-7

HR: Cal State Fullerton, Alcala (7); San Diego State, Romanello (5)

Sunday, May 22

Game 6, 3 p.m. PT: [3] San Diego State at No. 8/5 [1] Arizona State

Game 7, 5:30 p.m. PT: If necessary

SDSU-ASU box