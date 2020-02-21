SDSU SOFTBALL FALLS TO ARIZONA 10-0

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 21, 2020 (Cathedral City, Calif.) - The San Diego State softball team lost its Friday opener to No. 5/5 Arizona, 10-0, in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Big League Dreams Complex.

SDSU was held to just one hit - a Sara Lillie single in the bottom of the second inning - and allowed three home runs to the Wildcats (11-2), which accounted for eight of the 10 runs in the game.

UA took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on an RBI single by Reyna Carranco and a sacrifice fly by Sharlize Palacios.

Arizona broke out in the fifth, however, scoring five times with a three-run home run by Jessie Harper and a two-run homer by Ivy Davis.

A three-run home run by Marissa Schuld in the seventh were the final runs of the game.

San Diego State’s first good chance to score came in the second when Lillie had the aforementioned single and, after a strikeout, Riley Thies was hit by a pitch. Wildcat (11-2) pitcher Alyssa Denham, however, got Alizae Umi to line out to third baseman Malia Martinez, who tossed it to first to double up Thies.

The Aztecs also got into scoring position in the third as Jillian Celis led off with a walk and later moved to second on a passed ball. But with two outs, Denham (4-0) struck out Taylor Adams looking to get out of the inning.

Denham finished her complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts, allowing only the hit to Lillie, walks to Celis and Shelby Thompson, and the hit batter to Thies.

Hannah Johnson got the start for SDSU and allowed one hit and one walk in two innings of scoreless relief. MJ James relieved Johnson in the third, but did not record an out, giving up two runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. She took the loss and is now 0-1 on the season. Karina Faasisila pitched the final five innings, yielding eight runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks, while striking out a career-high seven.

THE NOTE

By pitching two scoreless inning, RHP Hannah Johnson extended her career-long scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings. Her ERA now stands at 1.20 in 23 1/3 innings.

STAT OF THE DAY

Arizona struck out seven times against San Diego State, its second most in a game this season.

UP NEXT

San Diego State continues its play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a game against Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. tonight.

No. 5/5 Arizona 10, San Diego State 0

Arizona (11-2) 002 050 3 -- 10 8 0

San Diego State (10-5) 000 0000 -- 0 1 1

Denham and Palacios; Johnson, James (3), Faasisila (3) and Umi

W - Denham, 4-0; L - James, 0-1

HR: Arizona, Harper (5), Davis (2), Schuld (2)

