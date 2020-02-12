SDSU SOFTBALL FALLS AT UC RIVERSIDE 5-0

Aztecs drop to 4-2 on the season

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 12, 2020 (Riverside) - The San Diego State softball team was unable to come up with the big hit in a 5-0 loss at UC Riverside Wednesday afternoon at Amy S. Harrison Field.

The Aztecs (4-2) had plenty of chances, but went 2-for-15 with runners on base and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight runners in the game.

SDSU had opportunities early, but couldn’t capitalize. In the top of the first, Taylor Adams reached out on two-out single and Kelsey Munoz followed with a four-pitch walk. Highlander (3-3) starting pitcher Melanie Olmos, however, got Summer Hargett to fly out to left field to end the inning.

In the second, San Diego State got singles from Alexa Schultz and Alizae Umi, and had a pair of runners in scoring position with two outs, but Jillian Celis struck out looking in a tough eight-pitch at-bat to get UC Riverside out of the jam.

The Highlanders took advantage in the bottom of the second when Haylee Kela’s two-out triple scored Lauryn Garewal.

UCR added to its lead in the fourth on a leadoff home run by Olmos, an RBI single by Emma Ramelot and a two-run single by Sarah Parten to take a 5-0 lead.

The Aztecs threatened again in the fifth when Jessica Cordola led off with a pinch-hit single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kiera Wright and to third when Celis reached on a fielding error by UC Riverside shortstop Marissa Burk. Highlander relief pitcher Briza Blanco, however, got Shelby Thompson to ground into an inning-ending double play.

In the sixth, Adams was hit by a pitch and Munoz singled up the middle to chase Blanco from the game. Hargett moved both runners up a base on a deep flyout to center field, but SDSU still could not get a run across the plate. With one out, Schultz hit a fly ball to right-center field that wasn’t quite deep enough to score Adams from third. Sara Lillie then struck out against relief pitcher Jacy Boles to get UCR out of another jam.

San Diego State mounted one last charge in the seventh when Riley Thies had a pinch-hit single and, one batter later, Celis was hit by a pitch. Thompson hit the ball hard, but right at Ramelot at third base, who touched third and threw it to first for the game-ending double play.

Adams (single, hit by pitch) and Munoz (single, walk) each reached base safely twice to lead the Aztec offense.

Hannah Johnson took the loss after allowing one run on a hit and two walks over two innings. She is now 2-1. Marissa Moreno pitched the middle 1 1/3 innings, surrendered four runs on six hits and a walk, striking out two. Maggie Balint, meanwhile, tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out four with a walk.

THE NOTE

SDSU was 2-for-15 with runners on base and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

STAT OF THE DAY

San Diego State pinch hitters were 2-for-2 in the game and 3-for-3 from the No. 8 spot in the batting order.

UP NEXT

SDSU finally plays its first home game of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday when they kick-off the 30th annual Campbell/Cartier Classic against Brigham Young. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive free schedule cups.

UC Riverside 5, San Diego State 0

San Diego State (4-2) 000 000 0 -- 0 6 0

UR Riverside (3-3) 010 400 x -- 5 7 1

Johnson, Moreno (3), Balint (4) and Umi; Olmos, Blanco (2), Boles (6) and Sorensen

W - Blanco, 1-0; L - Johnson, 2-1

HR: UC Riverside, Olmos (1)

