SDSU SOFTBALL FALLS TO WEBER STATE 4-3 IN EIGHT INNINGS

Aztecs beat the Wildcats on Thursday but lost in extra innings today

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 11, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego State softball team lost in extra innings to Weber State 4-3 on the second day of the Torero Classic Friday afternoon at USD Softball Complex. The Aztecs (14-10), who defeated the Wildcats (18-5) 9-1 in six innings on Thursday, committed a season-high four errors in the game today, which led to all four WS runs.

Weber State got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning when Katelyn Whiting scored on a double-steal attempt. With runners on first and third, Faith Hoe stole second but the throw went into the outfield, which allowed Whiting to reach home plate.

SDSU tied it up in the bottom of the first as Jillian Celis singled, moved to third on a Bella Espinoza groundout and a passed ball, and scored on a Mac Barbara double.

The Wildcats took the lead back in the fifth when Makayla Donahoo drew a two-out, four-pitch walk, and got to third on a Mia Rushton single and error by the Aztecs. Like the first run of the game, WS stole second (Rushton) and an errant throw into center field allowed Donahoo to score.

Weber State scored its third run in the sixth as Hoe reached second on another SDSU fielding error, got to third on a passed ball and scored on a fielder’s choice by Arissa Henderson.

San Diego State tied it in the bottom of the sixth when Alexa Schultz reached on a fielding error by third baseman McKell McCuistion and AJ Murphy followed with her first career home run.

With the international tiebreaker in effect for the eighth inning, Whiting was placed on second. It appeared the Aztecs were going to get out of the inning when Maggie Balint got Chloe Camarero to pop up to catcher Danielle Romanello and Hoe to strike out looking. Henderson, however, singled to center field to knock in Whiting with the go-ahead run.

Elianna Reyes was placed on second for SDSU in the bottom of the eighth and got to third on a sacrifice bunt by Taylor Adams. Reyes, however, was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice by Schultz. Henderson (7-0) then struck out Murphy looking to end the game.

San Diego State outhit the Wildcats, 8-6, but left eight on base. Celis, Espinoza and Murphy each had two hits for the Aztecs, while Barbara doubled and walked.

Balint (7-4) took the loss after allowing one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts in one inning of relief. Dee Dee Hernandez drew the start and gave up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks, striking out two. Dani Martinez also pitched for SDSU, surrendering two unearned runs on two hits over two innings, striking out one.

THE NOTE

San Diego State dropped to 1-4 on the season in extra-inning games.

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs’ four errors were their most in a game since recording five against Saint Mary’s on March 13, 2021. The four errors were more than SDSU had over its previous seven games.

STAT OF THE DAY

San Diego State fell to 1-6 on the season in one-run games.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs continue their play in the Torero Classic at 2 p.m. on Saturday against CSUN.

Weber State 4, San Diego State 3 (8 innings)

Weber State (18-5) 100 011 01 -- 4 6 1

San Diego State (14-10) 100 002 00 -- 3 8 4

Henderson and Hoe; Hernandez, Martinez (6), Balint (8) and Barbara, Romanello (8)

W - Henderson, 7-0; L - Balint, 7-4

HR: San Diego State, Murphy (1)

