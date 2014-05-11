SDSU SOFTBALL RELEASES 2023 SCHEDULE

The Aztecs will host four tournaments, including the Mountain West Conference tournament

December 1, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State softball head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz has announced a 50-game schedule for the 2023 season, highlighted by four home tournaments, including the return of the Mountain West Conference tournament to San Diego.

The Aztecs, who have won a league-best eight Mountain West titles, are scheduled to play 12 games against teams that made last year's NCAA tournament and four conference champions.

SDSU begins its season at home for the second straight year when it hosts the SDSU Season Kickoff from Feb. 9-12. San Diego State opens with Cal State Northridge on Thursday, followed by games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams Arizona State and Notre Dame later that day and Friday. Saturday and Sunday’s contests will see the Aztecs up against Memphis and Northern Illinois to round out the tournament.

The Aztecs continue their 10-game homestand to open the season on Feb. 16 against another 2022 NCAA team in Wichita State.

SDSU then wraps up their first homestand of the 2022 season with the 32nd annual Campbell/Cartier Classic from Feb. 17-18. San Diego State will meet UC Riverside and LMU on Friday, then Oregon and Utah Valley on Sunday. Both LMU and Oregon qualified for the 2022 NCAA tournament and will provide good tests for the Aztecs in the early part of the season.

The Aztecs then head to the always competitive Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 23-25, which will take place at Big League Dreams Park in Palm Springs, California. SDSU is slated to play four teams that made the NCAA tournament a year ago, including openers against Cal State Fullerton and Kentucky on Thursday, as well as matchups against BYU on Friday, followed by Ohio State and Washington on Saturday.

The Aztecs return to America's Finest City to host the San Diego Classic from March 3-5 along with USD. SDSU will proceed to take on USD and Long Beach State in a doubleheader on Friday, then face off with Boston University on back-to-back days to end the weekend.

SDSU will play its next regular season home game on March 7 where they find themselves up against another tough opponent in Minnesota, who qualified for the NCAA tournament last year as well.

San Diego State concludes its regular-season tournament play on the road from March 9-11 at the Long Beach State Tournament, hosted in conjunction by Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton. The Aztecs are scheduled for one game against Long Beach State on Thursday in Long Beach, then travel northeast to Fullerton for Friday and Saturday to play against two NCAA tournament teams in Weber State and Columbia University. The Aztecs will kick off their games in Fullerton on Friday with an afternoon game against South Dakota.

SDSU begins Mountain West play on the road in Fort Collins, Colorado against Colorado State on March 17-19 before traveling back home for a series with Fresno State from March 24-26.

The Aztecs have a one game road trip out of conference in Riverside against Cal Baptist on March 28, then resume Mountain West play back at home from March 31 to April 2 where they will face off with San José State.

San Diego State follows with an away series against Utah State in Logan, Utah from April 6-8.

SDSU comes back to familiar territory for a double header in San Diego against UNLV on April 12before hitting the road again in a two day set with Nevada in Reno, Nevada on April 15-16.

In their last home stand of the 2023 season, the Aztecs will host UCSD in non-conference play on April 18 and New Mexico in conference play from April 21-23.

San Diego State will then head to Boise, Idaho for a series with Boise State from April 28-30 to wrap conference play. Then to finish the season, the Aztecs travel to Los Angeles to face off against LMU and UCLA on May 5.

The Mountain West Conference tournament will be hosted by SDSU this year and will run May 11-14.

San Diego State softball enters the 2023 season fresh off a return to postseason play and another NCAA regional appearance in 2022. SDSU finished the 2022 season with a 39-16 record (.709), the second-best record in program history, before falling to No. 8/5 Arizona State, 8-4, in the NCAA Tempe Regional final. San Diego State also captured its league-record eighth MW title with a 20-4 conference record.

