SDSU SOFTBALL RUN-RULES ARMY WEST POINT 8-0

February 18, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State run-ruled Army West Point 8-0 in five innings on the second day of the 31st annual Campbell/Cartier Classic Friday night at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Nicole Siess homered and drove in three runs to pace the Aztec (6-2) offense, while pitchers Allie Light and Dee Dee Hernandez combined on a two-hit shutout.

SDSU jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Siess. It was her first of the season. Bella Espinoza also scored on a passed ball, Makena Brocki on an infield single by Jillian Celis and Mac Barbara on a throwing error by Black Knight (1-1) catcher Mikayla Klepfer. San Diego State ended up with six hits in the inning.

The Aztecs added to their advantage in the third when a Siess groundout plated Espinoza.

In the fourth, Celis and Jeweliana Perez each were hit by a pitch and moved up a base on a passed ball. Taylor Adams followed with a single through the left side to make it an 8-0 game.

Hernandez then tossed a perfect seventh with a strikeout to secure SDSU’s first shutout of the year.

Light (2-0) allowed two hits (both singles) and a walk over four scoreless innings, striking out five.

Espinoza and Schultz added two hits apiece for San Diego State, which outhit AWP, 9-2. Celis (single, HBP) and Perez (walk, HBP) also reached base safely twice in the game.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs recorded their first shutout since beating New Mexico, 1-0, on May 2, 2021. The two hits allowed by SDSU tonight also were its fewest given up since the same UNM game.

THE NOTE II

San Diego State batted .429 (9-for-21) in the game, including a .462 (6-for-13) mark with runners on base.

STAT OF THE DAY

RHP Allie Light and RHP Dee Dee Hernandez combined to throw strikes on 52-of-64 pitches (81.3 percent).

UP NEXT

SDSU continues its play in the 31st annual Campbell/Cartier Classic on Saturday with games against Army West Point (4:30 p.m.) and Southern Utah (7 p.m.).

San Diego State 8, Army West Point 0 (5 innings)

Army West Point (1-1) 000 00 -- 0 3 1

San Diego State (6-2) 051 2x -- 8 9 0

Farris, Iannotti (4) and Klepfer; Light, Hernandez (5) and Romanello, Whatman (5)

W - Light, 2-0; L - Farris, 0-1

HR: San Diego State, Siess (1)

