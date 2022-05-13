SDSU SOFTBALL RUN-RULES NEW MEXICO 12-3 TO CLAIM OUTRIGHT MOUNTAIN WEST TITLE

San Diego State improves to 37-13 overall and 20-3 in MW play

May 13, 2022 (Albuquerque) - San Diego State run-ruled New Mexico, 12-3, in five innings to clinch the outright Mountain West title Friday night at Lobo Softball Field. The Aztecs (37-13, 20-3 MW) reached 20 wins for the first time in their MW history (since 2000).

SDSU extended the conference record with its eighth regular-season championship. San Diego State also won the league title in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

San Diego State opened the game up with two runs in the top of the first inning, and added five apiece in the second and fifth to complete the run-rule win.

Taylor Adams had three hits, a run and RBI, while Mac Barbara hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning and scored a pair of runs. Maggie Balint and Allie Light, meanwhile, combined on a four-hitter.

In the first, Bella Espinoza reached on a throwing error and later scored on an AJ Murphy single. Murphy advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored when Jillian Celis reached on another throwing error.

Danielle Romanello was hit by a pitch to lead off the second and one batter later scored on a double off the left-center field wall by Nicole Siess. Siess, who advanced to third on the throw home, scored as Espinoza beat out and infield single. Following a walk to Barbara, Adams lifted a single to left field to plate Espinoza. One batter later, Celis doubled to left field to make it a 7-0 Aztec lead.

The Lobos (25-27, 5-18 MW) stopped an eight-inning scoring drought stretching back to Thursday’s series opener in the bottom of the third when Andrea Howard connected on three-run home run with two outs.

SDSU completed the run-rule victory in the fifth with five runs, highlighted by a grand slam Barbara. It was Barbara’s 15th home run of the season and second grand slam. Earlier in the inning Jessica Cordola’s sacrifice fly plated Jeweliana Perez.





Balint (18-5) picked up the win after allowing three runs on four hits over four innings, striking out one. Light tossed a scoreless fifth without allowing a hit or walk (UNM had one runner reach via error).

San Diego State recorded its ninth run-rule victory of the season and third in Mountain West play.

Following a run by New Mexico in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday, the Aztecs rallied off 14 unanswered runs until the three-run homer today in the third. In the two games in the series so far, SDSU is outscoring the Lobos, 19-4.

San Diego State has won eight of the 22 MW regular-season titles, the most on the league. Only three other programs have won multiple MW titles including Brigham Young (6), Fresno State (3) and Colorado State (2).

The Aztecs look to sweep the series with the Lobos at noon MT (11 a.m. PT) on Saturday.

San Diego State 14, New Mexico 3 (5 innings)

San Diego State (37-13, 20-3 MW) 250 05 -- 12 9 1

New Mexico (25-27, 5-18 MW) 003 00 -- 3 4 3

Balint, Light (5) and Romanello; Guindon and Broderick

W - Balint, 18-5; L - Guindon, 12-11

HR: San Diego State, Barbara (15); New Mexico, Howard (18)

