SDSU SOFTBALL SHUTS OUT BOISE STATE 3-0 IN SERIES FINALE

Balint records fifth shutout of the season

April 3, 2021 (Boise) - Maggie Balint tossed a complete game shutout and San Diego State homered twice in a 3-0 victory over Boise State in the series finale Saturday afternoon at Dona Larsen Park.

Balint (10-5) gave up just four hits without issuing a walk and didn’t allow a Bronco (9-14, 2-4 MW) to reach third base. The right-hander struck out six and now has five shutouts on the season.

The Aztecs (15-11, 3-6 MW) scored a run apiece in the top of the second, third and fourth innings.

In the second, Jenna Holcomb reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on a double by Jeweliana Perez.

SDSU made it 2-0 in the third with a two-out home run by Shelby Thompson. It was her fourth this season and 24th of her career.

Danielle Romanello then led off the fourth with her second homer of the season.

Making just her fourth start of the season, Perez was a perfect 3-for-3 to lead the San Diego State offense. Romanello and Thompson added two hits apiece.

THE NOTE

Maggie Balint’s five shutouts this season are the most by an Aztec pitcher since Erica Romero also had five in 2015.

STAT OF THE DAY

With her 24th career home run today, Shelby Thompson passed Molly Sturdivant (2016-19) into fifth place on SDSU’s all-time home run list.

UP NEXT

San Diego State plays its final non-conference series of the season at UC Santa Barbara on April 10-11.

San Diego State 3, Boise State 0

San Diego State (15-11, 3-6 MW) 011 100 0 -- 3 8 0

Boise State (9-14, 2-4 MW) 000 000 0 -- 0 4 0

Balint and Romanello; Caudill, S. Johnson (4), Bailey (7) and Bumcrot

W - Balint, 10-5; L - Caudill, 2-4

HR: San Diego State, Thompson (4), Romanello (2)

