SDSU SOFTBALL SHUTS OUT NEW MEXICO 1-0 FOR SERIES SWEEP

Cordola’s pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the seventh wins it; Balint tosses two-hit shutout

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

May 2, 2021 (San Diego) - Jessica Cordola hit a pinch-hit, walk-off single to score Eliana Reyes in the bottom of the seventh inning to give San Diego State a 1-0 victory and series sweep over New Mexico Sunday afternoon at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (25-13, 10-8 MW) have now won 11 of their last 13 games.

After only having one baserunner reach scoring position through the first six innings, SDSU got things going in the seventh. Sadie Langlet led off with a walk and was replaced by Reyes, who moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Danielle Romanello and to third on a Jeweliana Perez single. It appeared the Lobos (6-34, 5-13 MW) were going to get out of the inning when Emma Guindon struck out Taylor Adams swinging. Cordola, however, entered as a pinch hitter and ripped a 1-0 pitch into right-center field to give San Diego State the walk-off victory.

Jillian Celis had two of the Aztecs’ six hits in the game, while Langlet reached on both of her plate appearances with a single and a walk.

Maggie Balint, meanwhile, continued her strong showing in the series, tossing a two-hit shutout. Balint (15-6) allowed just two hits and a walk over the complete game, while striking out five. It was her second shutout of the series as she finished the weekend 2-0 with a save and a 0.00 ERA over 16 innings, striking out 14 against three walks, limiting UNM to a .167 average.

New Mexico’s best chance to score was in the fifth inning when Bree Martinez led off with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Reyan Tuck. Balint, however, got Lauren Wilmert to pop into a double play to Adams at first base, who tossed it to a covering Celis at third to keep the game scoreless. Balint then retired the Lobos in order each of the next two innings to set up Cordola’s heroics.

THE NOTE

RHP Maggie Balint recorded her seventh solo shutout of the season, the most by a SDSU pitcher since Danielle O’Toole had seven in 2014 and matched the most since Samantha Beasley had 11 in 2010.

THE NOTE II

San Diego State recorded its first sweep over a Mountain West team since May 3-5, 2019 against Fresno State.

STAT OF THE DAY

RHP Maggie Balint threw only 78 pitches in seven innings (11.1 pitches per inning) in today’s shutout, 40 fewer pitches than her shutout on Saturday (118, 16.9 pitches per inning).

UP NEXT

The Aztecs travel to Fort Collins, Colo. for a series at Colorado State next weekend, May 8-9.

San Diego State 1, New Mexico 0

New Mexico (6-34, 5-13 MW) 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0

San Diego State (25-13, 10-8 MW) 000 000 1 -- 1 6 0

Guindon and Wilmert; Balint and Romanello

W - Balint, 15-6; L - Guindon, 5-20

Box