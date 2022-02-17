SDSU SOFTBALL STUNNED BY CSUN 6-4

CSUN scores five times in seventh to knock off the Aztecs

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 17, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State allowed five runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 6-4 loss to CSUN on the first night of the 31st annual Campbell/Cartier Classic Thursday at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Leading 4-1 after six innings, the Aztecs (5-2) allowed five runs on five hits in the seventh, including back-to-back home runs by Jaymi Steward (three-run HR) and Kennedi Sorensen (solo HR).

Matador (3-3) relief pitcher Allie Gardiner then retired SDSU in order in the bottom of the seventh for the come-from-behind victory.

CSUN jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when a Sorensen triple scored Steward.

Mac Barbara tied the game for San Diego State in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run. It was her team-leading third homer of the season.

After stranding a pair of Matador runners in the fifth, the Aztecs took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the inning. Jessica Cordola’s pinch-hit double scored Nicole Siess for SDSU’s first run of the inning. Jillian Celis later came through with a bases-loaded double to knock in AJ Murphy and Shaylan Whatman.

The San Diego State pitching staff, however, was unable to keep CSUN’s bats silent in the decisive seventh inning.

Barbara singled and walked for the Aztecs, who were outhit, 9-3, in the game.

Dani Martinez took the loss for SDSU after allowing five runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings, while striking out three. Martinez is now 1-1 on the season. Dee Dee Hernandez got the start and gave up one run on four hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight. Allie Light relieved Martinez in the seventh and struck out the only batter she faced.

THE NOTE

SDSU allowed more than one earned run (6) in a game for the first time this season.

THE NOTE II

The San Diego State pitching staff struck out 12 batters and now has struck out at least 10 in four of the seven games this year.

STAT OF THE DAY

Prior to tonight, the Aztecs had won 14 consecutive games when leading after five innings and 11 straight when leading after six innings.

UP NEXT

SDSU continues its play in the 31st annual Campbell/Cartier Classic on Friday with a game against Army West Point at 5:30 p.m.

CSUN 6, San Diego State 4

CSUN (3-3) 100 000 5 -- 6 9 2

San Diego State (5-2) 000 130 0 -- 4 3 0

Jamerson, Gardiner (5) and Sorensen; Hernandez, Martinez (5), Light (7) and Barbara

W - Gardiner, 3-1; L - Martinez, 1-1

HR: CSUN, Steward (1), Sorensen (2); San Diego State, Barbara (3)

Box