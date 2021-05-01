SDSU SOFTBALL SWEEPS A DOUBLEHEADER WITH NEW MEXICO

Aztecs win 3-0 and 11-4

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

May 1, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego State swept a doubleheader over New Mexico to kick off its weekend series Saturday afternoon at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (24-13, 9-8 MW) clinched their fourth straight series with a 3-0 win in the opener and an 11-4 triumph in the nightcap.

In the opener, Maggie Balint tossed a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 3-0 SDSU victory. All five hits were singles against Balint (14-6), who also allowed two walks and hit a batter. It was her sixth solo shutout of the season.

San Diego State scored two runs in the bottom of the third without recording a hit (sacrifice fly and bases loaded hit by pitch) and added an RBI single by Shelby Thompson to score Riley Thies in the sixth.

In the nightcap, the Aztecs trailed, 4-1, but scored the final 10 runs of the game, including four in the fifth and six in the sixth, for an 11-4 victory.

Six players had two hits apiece for SDSU, which outhit the Lobos (6-33, 5-12 MW), 13-6, in the game, including Taylor Adams (2B, 4 RBI), Danielle Romanello (2 RBI, R, HBP), Jeweliana Perez (2 RBI, R), Sara Lillie (2 RBI, R), Thompson (2 R, 2B) and Sadie Langlet (2 R, HBP).

Marissa Moreno picked up the win after allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings, while striking out two. She is now 5-4 on the season. Balint earned her second save of the season, allowing two hits over two scoreless innings, striking out one.

San Diego State will look for the series sweep on Sunday. First pitch is at noon.

Game 1: San Diego State 3, New Mexico 0

New Mexico 000 000 0 -- 0 5 2

San Diego State 002 001 x -- 3 4 0

Guindon and Wilmert; Balint and Romanello

W - Balint, 14-6; L - Guindon, 5-19

Game 2: San Diego State 11, New Mexico 4

New Mexico (6-33, 5-12 MW) 201 010 0 -- 4 6 2

San Diego State (24-13, 9-8 MW) 000 146 x -- 11 13 1

Roberts, Hannappel (5), Roberts (5), Sanchez (5), Spencer (6) and Wilmert; Moreno, Balint (6) and Romanello

W - Moreno, 5-4; L - Hannappel, 0-4; SV - Balint, 2

