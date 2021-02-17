SDSU SOFTBALL SWEEPS DOUBLEHEADER AT USD

Aztecs improve to 56-6 all time against the Toreros

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 17, 2021 (San Diego) - The San Diego State softball team opened up its 2021 campaign with a pair of shutouts in a doubleheader sweep over San Diego Wednesday night at USD Softball Complex.

In the opener, Hannah Johnson and Karina Faasisila combined for a five-hit shutout over the Toreros (0-2). Johnson (1-0) started and went five innings, allowing give hits, while striking out four. Faasisila pitched a perfect two innings of relief with three strikeouts.

The Aztecs (2-0) scored four runs in the top of the first on a pair of USD errors and never looked back.

Sara Lillie had three hits to pace the SDSU offense, while Jillian Celis had two hits and two RBIs.

The nightcap featured a pitchers’ duel between San Diego State’s Maggie Balint and San Diego’s Madison Earnshaw.

Balint (1-0) went the distance, allowing three hits and two walks, striking out six. Earnshaw (0-1), meanwhile, was the tough luck loser after yielding one unearned run on five hits and two walks, striking out three.

The lone run of the game came in the top of the first inning when Jenna Holcomb reached on a throwing error and later scored on a single by Shelby Thompson.

A longer recap will be posted to GoAztecs.com.

THE NOTE

San Diego State is now 56-6 all-time against San Diego, snapping USD’s modest two-game winning streak, its longest in the series.

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs improved to 22-3 in season-opening games under head coach Kathy Van Wyk. Since records were first kept in 1980, SDSU is 31-11 in season openers.

STAT OF THE DAY

San Diego State recorded consecutive shutouts on a season-opening day for the first time since 2008 (beat Cal Poly, 3-0, and California, 7-0). The Aztecs went onto finish with a 44-17 record (.721) that season, their best record in program history.

UP NEXT

SDSU plays host to UC Davis this weekend with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. and a single game at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Game 1: San Diego State 8, San Diego 0

San Diego State 400 210 1 -- 8 9 1

San Diego 000 000 0 -- 0 5 3

Johnson, Faasisila (6) and Romanello, Langlet (5); Entrup, Clary (4), Rose (5) and Princic

W - Johnson, 1-0; L - Entrup, 0-1

Game 2: San Diego State 1, San Diego State 0

San Diego State (2-0) 100 000 0 -- 1 5 1

San Diego (0-2) 000 000 0 -- 0 3 2

Balint and Romanello; Earnshaw and Kaiser

W - Balint, 1-0; L - Earnshaw, 0-1

Game 1 box

Game 2 box