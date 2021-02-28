Sophia Ramos scored 23 points on 8 for 10 shooting

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 28, 2021 (Boise) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (7-16, 5-12) fell at Boise State (13-8, 10-8) 85-44 Sunday afternoon. Sophia Ramos poured in 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting but the Broncos shot an efficient 51 percent from the field to take the series finale.

The Aztecs struggled from the opening tip, committing seven turnovers in the first five minutes. SDSU scored the first bucket, but then saw Boise State go on a 16-2 run.

Ramos was the offense in the first half, scoring 14 of the Aztecs’ 21 first half points and SDSU trailed 36-21 at the break.

The Broncos stayed hot in the third quarter, going on a stretch where they made nine of 10 field goals and led by double-digits for the entire second half.

Boise State was led by Jade Loville’s 21 points. Mallory McGwire had 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Alexis Mark (14) and Kimore Sykes (11) also had double-digits.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Broncos shot 51 percent from the floor.

THE NOTE

Sophia Ramos finished with 23 points, her 15th career game with at least 20 points.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they host Utah State at 1 p.m. Regardless of Thursday’s outcome, the Aztecs will play Air Force in the first round of the Mountain West tournament (Sunday, March 7 at 2 p.m.) in the No. 8 vs No. 9 seed game.

