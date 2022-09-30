The schedule is highlighted by games at Stanford, San Francisco (Chase Center) and the West Palm Beach Invitational

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

September 30, 2022 (San Diego) - Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson has released the Aztecs’ non-conference schedule. The highlights include a game at Stanford, a clash with San Francisco at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, and a trip to Florida for the West Palm Beach Invitational.

In total, SDSU will play 13 non-conference games with eight of them coming at home, including a stretch of six straight in November.

The Aztecs will open the season at Stanford November 7. The Cardinal have been to the last two final fours and won the national championship in 2021. SDSU is 4-4 all-time against Stanford but have only played once in the last 30 years, a Cardinal win in the second round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

SDSU begins a stretch of six straight home games with contests with San Diego Christian (Nov. 9) and Antelope Valley (Nov. 12) which is part of the Aztec Classic.

The Aztecs will then host Southeastern Louisiana Nov. 15 before taking on Portland Nov. 18. The Pilots won 20 games last year and made the WNIT.

On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 18), SDSU hosts Grambling State and then welcomes in Seattle on Nov. 25.

On Dec. 1, the Aztecs travel across town to play at UC San Diego who they beat 65-57 last year.

SDSU then travels to San Francisco on Dec. 4 to take on the Dons at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

The Aztecs return home for games against Sacramento State (Dec. 7) and San Diego (Dec. 10).

SDSU wraps up their non-conference slate at the West Palm Beach Invitational where they will face Miami of Ohio Dec. 20 and the University of Georgia Dec. 21.

Four of SDSU’s non-conference opponents will be taking on the Aztecs for the first time: Antelope Valley, Southeastern Louisiana, Grambling State and Seattle.

San Diego State Women's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule



Date Opponent Time



Nov. 7 at Stanford 7 p.m.



Nov. 9 vs. San Diego Christian 6 p.m.



Nov. 12 vs. Antelope Valley 1 p.m.



Nov. 15 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 6 p.m.



Nov. 18 vs. Portland 6 p.m.



Nov. 22 vs. Grambling State 6 p.m.



Nov. 25 vs. Seattle 2 p.m.



Dec. 1 at UC San Diego 7 p.m.



Dec. 4 vs. San Francisco (at Chase Center) 2:30 p.m.



Dec. 7 vs. Sacramento State 11 a.m.



Dec. 10 vs. San Diego 1 p.m.



Dec. 21 vs. Georgia (West Palm Beach Invite) TBD



Dec. 29 at Boise State* TBD



Dec. 31 at Utah State* TBD



Jan. 5 vs. Nevada* 6 p.m.



Jan. 7 vs. UNLV 1 p.m.



Jan. 11 at Fresno State TBD



Jan. 14 vs. Boise State* 1 p.m.



Jan. 16 at Colorado State* 5:30 p.m.



Jan. 19 vs. New Mexico* 11 a.m.



Jan. 21 at Wyoming* TBD



Jan. 26 vs. Fresno State* 6 p.m.



Jan. 28 vs. San Jose State* 1 p.m.



Feb. 4 at New Mexico* TBD



Feb. 9 at Nevada* TBD



Feb. 11 at San Jose State* TBD



Feb. 16 vs. Colorado State* 6 p.m.



Feb. 18 vs. Wyoming* 1 p.m.



Feb. 25 at UNLV* TBD



Feb. 28 vs. Air Force 6 p.m.

Home games in Bold

* Indicates Mountain West contest

Times listed in Pacific

All home games at Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena

View the full schedule here