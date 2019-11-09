Taylor Kalmer led the Aztecs with 21 points

January 11, 2020 (Boise) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (8-10, 3-3) fell at Boise State (12-6, 4-2) 86-72 Saturday afternoon inside ExtraMile Arena. The Aztecs held a lead after the first quarter, but the Broncos put outscored SDSU 29-14 in the second quarter and held a lead for the remainder of the game.

The Aztecs shot 52 percent from the floor, their second highest output on the year, but the Broncos nearly matched them by shooting 49 percent. This was just the second time this year, SDSU has lost when having a better field goal percentage than their opponent.

The Aztecs were once again led by Taylor Kalmer who scored 21 points. Sophia Ramos had 14 points, freshman Isabela Hernandez had 11 and Zayn Dornstauder finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Broncos’ Mallory McGwire scored Boise State’s first seven points but SDSU answered with the help of Taylor Kalmer’s 10 first quarter points and SDSU took a 17-14 lead into the second quarter.

The Broncos caught fire in the second frame however and put up 29 points on 9-for-14 shooting, the most points SDSU has allowed in a quarter all year. The Aztecs allowed Boise State to go on a 13-3 run and found themselves down 43-31 at the halftime break.

The Broncos began the third quarter on a 10-4 run to go up by 18 prompting Coach Stacie Terry-Hutson to call a timeout. The Aztecs responded with a 7-0 run to cut the score to 53-42 midway through the third quarter. SDSU finished the third quarter with 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting and trailed by eight entering the final quarter.

The Broncos began the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to push their lead to 15 points. The Aztecs made a couple mini-runs, but the Broncos had an answer every time.

Boise State was led Jade Loville’s 21 points. Mallory McGwire (13), Ashanti Coleman (11), and Ellie Woerner (10) also scored in double-digits.

The Aztecs were 20-23 from the free throw line with Dornstauder going a perfect 8-for-8. The Broncos were 18-for-19.

Boise State’s 29 points in the second quarter were the most the Aztecs have allowed in any quarter all year.

The Aztecs had just five assists and turned the ball over 15 times.

Zayn Dornstauder finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, her second career double-double and fourth time finishing with 10 or more rebounds.

Boise State now leads the all-time series 9-8.

SDSU returns home to host Fresno State (12-4, 5-0), who is undefeated in conference, Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

