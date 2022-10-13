Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

October 13, 2022 (San Diego) - ECM Sportss finally made it to an Aztecs women’s soccer match as the ladies started their final home stand with a game against Nevada tonight on the SDSU Sports Deck for Senior Night.

Although it was Senior Night, the sophomores stole the show. Two of them joined forces to get the Aztecs on the board first. After Emma Gaines-Ramos missed her attempt in the 16th minute, Carlin Blake fired it smoothly into the top left corner of the goal for her first goal of her college career and the Aztecs led 1-0 after 45 minutes.

Gaines-Ramos got her revenge at the top of the 58th minute of the second half with a nice snipe from the side and the Aztecs buried Nevada with one more goal in the 83rd minute from sophomore Emily Lowe to secure a 3-0 win and move to 6-4 and 5-1 in the Mountain West.

