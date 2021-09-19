Patrick Henry alum Mia Fishel scored a goal in the ninth minute

Story and photos by Liz Alper

September 19, 2021 (San Diego) - Last week, ECM Sports was on the SDSU Sports Deck taking in Aztecs men’s soccer defeating CSU Bakersfield to remain undefeated. This week, the lady Aztecs footballers are in action against UCLA in their non-conference finale at a packed SDSU Sports Deck. The women aren’t as hot as the men, starting the season with a 2-5 record.

UCLA broke the ice early in the first half with a kick in on a rebound by junior and Patrick Henry High alum Mia Fishel in the ninth minute and the Bruins led 1-0 after 45 minutes of soccer.

SDSU got a few chances in the second half, but in the 71st minute, despite great Aztec defense in the goal crease, Bruin sophomore Reilyn Turner punched it in off of a rebound and the Bruins easily defeated the Aztecs 2-0. The red and black drop their last non-conference match and fall to 2-6 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs hit the road to begin Mountain West play, starting with a clash against Colorado State. First tip against the Rams is at 4 p.m. MT/3 p.m. PT on Friday afternoon.