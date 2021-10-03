Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

October 3, 2021 (San Diego) - SDSU women’s soccer is back in action on the Sports Deck today against Utah State. The lady Aztecs are 2-1 in league play so far and 4-7 on the season.

We saw a different Aztecs team in the first half. They were aggressive, attacking the net and fighting for possession. But despite eight shots on goal—including a beauty from senior Laura Fuentes taken right in the middle of the box—the Aggies stayed strong on defense and we were tied at zero after 45 minutes.

The Aztecs finally broke the ice in the 58th minute when they staged an all-out assault on the Aggie keeper, junior Diera Walton. Sophomore Emma Gaines-Ramos leapt over her Indiana Jones style and potted her first collegiate goal. Sleight of hand (or foot?) helped the Aztecs again in the 71st minute when senior Anna Toohey slid past Walton to put the ball in the net and aggressiveness paid off for the Aztecs as they triumph over Utah State 2-0. SDSU is now 3-1 in Mountain West play and 5-7 overall.

UP NEXT

The lady Aztecs are back in action on Friday when they travel to Sin City to face UNLV. First tip is at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

